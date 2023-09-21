The Big Ten unveiled its 2023-2024 women's basketball conference schedule on Thursday afternoon, and Michigan State's full slate for the upcoming campaign is now available. MSU's 11-game non-conference slate (plus one exhibition game versus Davenport) was released in late August. The Spartans begin the regular season in East Lansing versus Oakland on Nov. 8. Michigan State will play an 18-game conference schedule in the regular season, with the postseason Big Ten Tournament set to take place in Minneapolis on March 6 through March 10, 2024.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PdXIgc2NoZWR1bGUgaXMgSEVSRSHwn5eT77iP8J+PgDxicj48YnI+ VGhlIDIwMjMtMjQgc2Vhc29uIGlzIHByZXNlbnRlZCBieSBNU1VGQ1UuIFJl YWQgYWJvdXQgdGhpcyB5ZWFy4oCZcyBzY2hlZHVsZSBhdCB0aGUgbGluayBi ZWxvdyE8YnI+PGJyPvCfk7A6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9OWnpN aE5CMVdDIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vTlp6TWhOQjFXQzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NGMGM0bnBUaHIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jRjBj NG5wVGhyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMz OTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA0 OTA0NTkzMzU4OTY3MDc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State is scheduled to play five conference foes twice, in both home and away matchups, this coming season. Those opponents include Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers. Meanwhile, Michigan State faces Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern in home-only games this year, and Indiana, Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin in road-only contests. The Spartans begin conference play on Dec. 9 at home against the Cornhuskers. Notably, Michigan State travels to Iowa on Jan. 2 to take on the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, who led the Big Ten in scoring during the 2022-2023 season. Clark won multiple national awards last season, including Naismith Women's College Player of the Year honors, Wooden Award National Player of the Year recognition and being named as the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year Other games of interest for Michigan State include a home date with Maryland on Jan. 9, rivalry matchups with Michigan on Jan. 27 (home) and Feb. 18 (away) and an away game at Indiana on Feb. 8. MSU will also see Ohio State on Jan. 14 (away) and Feb. 11 (home). The full schedule with dates and locations is available below.

MSU Women's Basketball 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule Date Opponent Location Nov. 2 Davenport (Exh) East Lansing, MI Nov. 8 Oakland East Lansing, MI Nov. 12 Wright State East Lansing, MI Nov. 16 Detroit Mercy East Lansing, MI Nov. 19 Evansville East Lansing, MI Nov. 23 James Madison^ Cancun, Mexico Nov. 24 Creighton^ Cancun, Mexico Nov. 30 at DePaul Chicago, IL Dec. 3 Miami (OH) East Lansing, MI Dec. 9 Nebraska East Lansing, MI Dec. 17 Central Michigan East Lansing, MI Dec. 20 Coastal Carolina* Cherokee, NC Dec. 21 Richmond/UT Chattanooga* Cherokee, NC Dec. 30 at Penn State State College, PA Jan. 2 at Iowa Iowa City, IA Jan. 9 Maryland East Lansing, MI Jan. 14 at Ohio State Columbus, OH Jan. 17 Northwestern East Lansing, MI Jan. 20 at Minnesota Minneapolis, MN Jan. 24 Purdue East Lansing, MI Jan. 27 Michigan East Lansing, MI Jan. 30 at Rutgers Piscataway, NJ Feb. 5 Minnesota East Lansing, MI Feb. 8 at Indiana Bloomington, IN Feb. 11 Ohio State East Lansing, MI Feb. 18 at Michigan Ann Arbor, MI Feb. 21 at Purdue West Lafayette, IN Feb. 24 Rutgers East Lansing, MI Feb. 29 Illinois East Lansing, MI March 3 at Wisconsin Madison, WI March 6-10 Big Ten Tournament Minneapolis, MN

Head coach Robyn Fralick takes over in East Lansing for the 2023-2024 season. She was announced as the program's sixth women's basketball head coach on March 31. Fralick follows previous head coach Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the position on March 13 in a mutual agreement with the school. Fans will have their first chance to see what Michigan State's team looks like under Fralick on Nov. 2 for an exhibition matchup versus Davenport at the Breslin Center. That event will be available to watch on Big Ten Plus as well. Check out the full 2023-2024 women's basketball schedule here.