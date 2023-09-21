Michigan State women's basketball unveils 2023-2024 conference schedule
The Big Ten unveiled its 2023-2024 women's basketball conference schedule on Thursday afternoon, and Michigan State's full slate for the upcoming campaign is now available.
MSU's 11-game non-conference slate (plus one exhibition game versus Davenport) was released in late August. The Spartans begin the regular season in East Lansing versus Oakland on Nov. 8.
Michigan State will play an 18-game conference schedule in the regular season, with the postseason Big Ten Tournament set to take place in Minneapolis on March 6 through March 10, 2024.
Michigan State is scheduled to play five conference foes twice, in both home and away matchups, this coming season. Those opponents include Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers.
Meanwhile, Michigan State faces Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern in home-only games this year, and Indiana, Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin in road-only contests.
The Spartans begin conference play on Dec. 9 at home against the Cornhuskers.
Notably, Michigan State travels to Iowa on Jan. 2 to take on the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, who led the Big Ten in scoring during the 2022-2023 season. Clark won multiple national awards last season, including Naismith Women's College Player of the Year honors, Wooden Award National Player of the Year recognition and being named as the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year
Other games of interest for Michigan State include a home date with Maryland on Jan. 9, rivalry matchups with Michigan on Jan. 27 (home) and Feb. 18 (away) and an away game at Indiana on Feb. 8. MSU will also see Ohio State on Jan. 14 (away) and Feb. 11 (home).
The full schedule with dates and locations is available below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Nov. 2
|
Davenport (Exh)
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 8
|
Oakland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 12
|
Wright State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 16
|
Detroit Mercy
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 19
|
Evansville
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Nov. 23
|
James Madison^
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
Nov. 24
|
Creighton^
|
Cancun, Mexico
|
Nov. 30
|
at DePaul
|
Chicago, IL
|
Dec. 3
|
Miami (OH)
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 9
|
Nebraska
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 17
|
Central Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Dec. 20
|
Coastal Carolina*
|
Cherokee, NC
|
Dec. 21
|
Richmond/UT Chattanooga*
|
Cherokee, NC
|
Dec. 30
|
at Penn State
|
State College, PA
|
Jan. 2
|
at Iowa
|
Iowa City, IA
|
Jan. 9
|
Maryland
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 14
|
at Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
Jan. 17
|
Northwestern
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 20
|
at Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Jan. 24
|
Purdue
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 27
|
Michigan
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Jan. 30
|
at Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
Feb. 5
|
Minnesota
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 8
|
at Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
Feb. 11
|
Ohio State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 18
|
at Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
Feb. 21
|
at Purdue
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
Feb. 24
|
Rutgers
|
East Lansing, MI
|
Feb. 29
|
Illinois
|
East Lansing, MI
|
March 3
|
at Wisconsin
|
Madison, WI
|
March 6-10
|
Big Ten Tournament
|
Minneapolis, MN
Head coach Robyn Fralick takes over in East Lansing for the 2023-2024 season. She was announced as the program's sixth women's basketball head coach on March 31. Fralick follows previous head coach Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the position on March 13 in a mutual agreement with the school.
Fans will have their first chance to see what Michigan State's team looks like under Fralick on Nov. 2 for an exhibition matchup versus Davenport at the Breslin Center. That event will be available to watch on Big Ten Plus as well.
Check out the full 2023-2024 women's basketball schedule here.