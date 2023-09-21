News More News
Michigan State women's basketball unveils 2023-2024 conference schedule

Michigan State women's basketball coach Robyn Fralick (© Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan O'Bleness
Managing Editor

The Big Ten unveiled its 2023-2024 women's basketball conference schedule on Thursday afternoon, and Michigan State's full slate for the upcoming campaign is now available.

MSU's 11-game non-conference slate (plus one exhibition game versus Davenport) was released in late August. The Spartans begin the regular season in East Lansing versus Oakland on Nov. 8.

Michigan State will play an 18-game conference schedule in the regular season, with the postseason Big Ten Tournament set to take place in Minneapolis on March 6 through March 10, 2024.

Michigan State is scheduled to play five conference foes twice, in both home and away matchups, this coming season. Those opponents include Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers.

Meanwhile, Michigan State faces Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern in home-only games this year, and Indiana, Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin in road-only contests.

The Spartans begin conference play on Dec. 9 at home against the Cornhuskers.

Notably, Michigan State travels to Iowa on Jan. 2 to take on the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark, who led the Big Ten in scoring during the 2022-2023 season. Clark won multiple national awards last season, including Naismith Women's College Player of the Year honors, Wooden Award National Player of the Year recognition and being named as the Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year

Other games of interest for Michigan State include a home date with Maryland on Jan. 9, rivalry matchups with Michigan on Jan. 27 (home) and Feb. 18 (away) and an away game at Indiana on Feb. 8. MSU will also see Ohio State on Jan. 14 (away) and Feb. 11 (home).

The full schedule with dates and locations is available below.

MSU Women's Basketball 2023-2024 Non-Conference Schedule
Date Opponent Location

Nov. 2

Davenport (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 8

Oakland

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 12

Wright State

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 16

Detroit Mercy

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 19

Evansville

East Lansing, MI

Nov. 23

James Madison^

Cancun, Mexico

Nov. 24

Creighton^

Cancun, Mexico

Nov. 30

at DePaul

Chicago, IL

Dec. 3

Miami (OH)

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 9

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 17

Central Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Dec. 20

Coastal Carolina*

Cherokee, NC

Dec. 21

Richmond/UT Chattanooga*

Cherokee, NC

Dec. 30

at Penn State

State College, PA

Jan. 2

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

Jan. 9

Maryland

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 14

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

Jan. 17

Northwestern

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 20

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

Jan. 24

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 27

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Jan. 30

at Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ

Feb. 5

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 8

at Indiana

Bloomington, IN

Feb. 11

Ohio State

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 18

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

Feb. 21

at Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

Feb. 24

Rutgers

East Lansing, MI

Feb. 29

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

March 3

at Wisconsin

Madison, WI

March 6-10

Big Ten Tournament

Minneapolis, MN
^ Cancun Challenge, *Cherokee Invitational

Head coach Robyn Fralick takes over in East Lansing for the 2023-2024 season. She was announced as the program's sixth women's basketball head coach on March 31. Fralick follows previous head coach Suzy Merchant, who stepped down from the position on March 13 in a mutual agreement with the school.

Fans will have their first chance to see what Michigan State's team looks like under Fralick on Nov. 2 for an exhibition matchup versus Davenport at the Breslin Center. That event will be available to watch on Big Ten Plus as well.

Check out the full 2023-2024 women's basketball schedule here.

