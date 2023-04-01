Michigan State senior forward Taiyier Parks announced on Twitter Saturday that she will enter her name into the transfer portal as a graduate transfer to further pursue her education.
Parks played four seasons at MSU, while majoring in human development and family studies. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors her junior and senior seasons.
A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Parks came from a basketball family with her mother having played for Youngstown State. One of her brothers played for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the NBA, while the other played for Temple and University of Detroit.
Parks finishes her career with appearances in 113 games in the Green and White. She started in 24 contests , including 11 her senior season. She averaged 7.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
Parks scored career highs in points (20) and field goals made (nine) this past season against Wisconsin; while notching career-highs in rebounds (13) against Ohio State, assists (four) against Indiana, blocks (three) against Iowa State, and minutes (35) against Florida Gulf Coast last season as a junior; and steals (five) against Illinois as a sophomore.
Parks announcement comes a day after it was announced that Robyn Fralick will be the Spartans' new head coach, replacing Suzy Merchant 18 days after the long-time leader of the program parted ways with MSU. Fralick, an Okemos native, returns home to mid-Michigan following five seasons at the helm for Bowling Green.
Parks will have one season of eligibility remaining. She follows teammates Matilda Ekh and Brooklyn Rewers in entering the transfer portal. The two underclass members of the team made their decisions to do so last month after the season concluded.
