Hockey title chase ramps up as No. 1 Michigan State hosts No. 18 Penn State

Michigan State's Trey Augustine is introduced before the game against Minnesota on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. Created: Photo credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last weekend, Michigan State pulled off the rare winning weekend, while being off on a bye. The Spartans sat back and watch Boston College split a series with UMass, allowing them to slide back up to No. 1 in the USCHO poll (although still No. 2 in the PairWise) and saw Minnesota take just 2 of a possible 6 points from their series at Michigan, allowing the Spartans to still lead the Big Ten standings by 3 points with 4 games to play. Depending on results in Minneapolis this weekend - where Ohio State and Minnesota face off tied for second in the Big Ten at 40 points - the Spartans could lock up a second straight Big Ten regular season championship with a sweep of Penn State and a split in Minneapolis. Confidence in Michigan State sweeping Penn State should be relatively high, given third year coach Adam Nightingale's record all time against Penn State: 6-1-3. These two teams met in January with the Spartans winning 6-4 and then going to a shootout tied 2-2 and losing the extra point, in the first start for Trey Augustine after the World Junior Championships. With the Minnesota-Ohio State game starting at the same time as the Spartans and Nittany Lions Saturday, it is technically possible the Spartans could celebrate a B1G Title while also honoring their four graduating seniors after the conclusion of their game Saturday.

Last Time Out

As mentioned, the Spartans won four of six points when these two teams met in January. In the 6-4 Spartan victory, they came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first period to tie the game early in the second period, and ran off three straight goals in the late second and third period to get out to a 5-3 lead. Isaac Howard recorded a hat trick in that game, with a total of four goals scored adding an assist on a Matt Basgall power play tally. This game marked the moment when the Howard Hobey Baker hype really got rolling and when he took the national lead in points as well, which he held until last weekend. On Saturday, as happened Friday night, the Nittany Lions scored first, with that goal scorer being sophomore Aiden Fink. Fink is the leading scorer for the Nittany Lions with 22 goals and 22 assists in 30 games played, and the Nashville Predators draft pick passed Howard last weekend as the leading point producer in NCAA-D1 hockey this season. Fink is by far the biggest threat on this Nittany Lions team and will be a focal point this weekend for the Spartans. In that game on January 11, the Spartans again answered the Nittany Lions opening goal with a goal from Howard and were leading 2-1 before scoring a power play goal with under 2 minutes to play and their goalkeeper pulled. It was the beginning of a couple week stretch of the Spartans struggling to close out games with a lead, something they will need to be focusing on as the season winds down over the next two weeks.

Keys to the Weekend