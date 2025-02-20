PREVIEW: An in-depth look at Michigan in advance of Friday night's clash

The Wolverines are a solid team, with four of their five losses by an average of just two points; the one oddity is their blowout loss to Purdue, a film Coach Izzo will be studying closely.

Based on the remaining schedule below, this is a must-win game for the Spartans. The two toughest teams the Wolverines will face are the Spartans twice and Maryland, who they get at home. Meanwhile, all the remaining teams the Spartans will play outside of Iowa would be considered a tough test, but even Iowa is a team the Spartans have to play on the road.

HEAD COACH DUSTY MAY

May has worked his way up the ranks. He began as a student manager for Bobby Knight in Indiana and had an administrative role at USC. His first assistant coaching job was at Eastern Michigan. He then coached at Murray State and, after that, at UAB under former Indiana coach Mike Davis. May served as an assistant for Mike White at the University of Florida.

He became the head coach of Florida Atlantic in 2018. In the 2022-23 season, the Owls were 35-4 and went to the Final Four. In his last season, he was 25-9 and finished with a 126–69 record at Florida Atlantic. This is his first season at UM, and he currently has a 20-5 record and a 146–74 overall record.

MEET THE WOLVERINE PLAYERS

Vladislav Goldin is a 7'1", 250 lb. graduate center from Russia who prepped at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. He was a member of the Russian National Team and played in the 2019 U18 European Championships. Golden transferred from Florida Atlantic, where he started all 34 games for the Owls, averaged 15.7 points, and had 27 double-doubles. He is an excellent low-post player on both ends of the court, an elite finisher at the rim with either hand and has blocked and altered numerous shots. He averages 15.7 points (64.0 FG%) and 6.2 rebounds. He shoots 74.1% from the free-throw line and 45.0% from three-point land on 20 attempts. He has 30 assists to 54 turnovers ratio with 13 steals and 38 blocks.

STRENGTHS: Elite finisher at the rim and rim protector.

WEAKNESSES: Assist to turnover ratio.

Danny Wolf is a 7'0", 255-pound junior forward/center from Glencoe, Illinois. He finished his prep career at Northfield Mount Hermon in Massachusetts. Wolf earned a McDonald's All-American nomination and was a member of the Israel national team at the 2023 FIBA Under-20 European Championships. Before UM, he was a unanimous First Team all-league selection at Yale. He is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the court, has outstanding court vision as a passer, and can shoot at the rim or from the perimeter. He is an elite defender and one of the top defenders in the country. At UM this year, he averages 12.9 points (51.7 FG%) and 10.0 rebounds. He shoots 62.6% from the free-throw line and 36.1% from three-point land on 72 attempts. He has a 91 assists to 83 turnovers ratio with 21 steals and 38 blocks for the year.

STRENGTHS: Rebounding, finishing, and playmaking for his size.

WEAKNESSES: Turnovers and free throw shooting.

Tre Donaldson is a 6'3", 195-pound junior guard from Tallahassee, Florida, and was a dual-sport prep star. He played quarterback and defensive back for FSUHS and was ranked Florida's No. 20-ranked safety and No. 33 overall football prospect. He threw for 1,765 yards with 15 touchdowns on 68% passing as a quarterback. He made the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches (FABC) Elite 11 in 2022. Donaldson started his collegiate basketball career at Auburn, played in 67 games, and helped Auburn win the 2024 SEC Basketball Tournament. With a football background, he is a physical guard who can get downhill but is a pass-first point guard who can also drain 3-pointers. At UM this year, he averages 12.7 points (47.2 FG%) and 3.4 rebounds. He shoots 40.5% from three-point land on 112 attempts and 67.1% from the free-throw line. He has a 100 assists to 57 turnovers ratio and 25 steals on the year.

STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting.

WEAKNESSES: Free throw shooting is below average.

Roddy Gayle Jr. is a 6'5 205 pound guard from Niagara Falls, NY, who started at Lewiston-Porter High School (Youngstown, N.Y.) before transferring to Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) and was ranked No.61 by ESPN. Gayle is very athletic and strong, with a 40+ inch vertical jump. He is a solid defender and usually sound in traffic. He previously played at Ohio State in 71 total games and averaged 9.1 points per game. For UM this year, he averages 10.8 points (44.9 FG%) and 3.8 rebounds. While he shoots 79.1% from the free-throw line, he only shoots 22% from three-point land. He has a 66 assists to 54 turnovers ratio with 22 steals in the year.

STRENGTHS: Free-throwing shooting.

WEAKNESSES: Three-point shooting and assist-to-turnover ratio.

Nimari Burnett is a 6'5", 200-pound graduate student guard who has played previously at Alabama and Texas Tech. Originally from Chicago, Illinois, he played some prep ball in California. Burnett was a five-star recruit, ranked No.22 by ESPN and No. 39 by rivals, who had him as a four-star recruit, and he ended up being a McDonald's All-American. Burnett is a strong defender who can shoot floaters or catch and shoot. At UM this year, he averages 10.1 points (49.1 FG%) and 3.5 rebounds. He shoots 42.7% from the three-point land (110 attempts) and 79.5% from the free throw land. He has 37 assists to 27 turnovers ratio and has 24 steals for the year.

STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting.

WEAKNESSES: The assist-to-turnover ratio is decent.

Will Tschetter is a 6'8", 230-pound redshirt junior forward from Minnesota. He was ranked the No. 2 player in the State of Minnesota, behind Class of 2021 No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren, and was the runner-up for Minnesota's Mr. Basketball that same year by averaging 30.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and hitting 45 3-pointers (41 %). He brings energy and can step out and shoot the three or finish in the post: a smart guy and a natural leader. A year ago, he played in 23 games and averaged 6.9 points per game for the Wolverines. This year for UM, he averages 6.9 points per game (53.5 FG%) and 2.4 rebounds. An excellent shooter, he shoots 83.3% from the free line and 39.7% from three-point land. He has a 16 assists to 16 turnover ratio.

STRENGTHS: Three-point shooting.

WEAKNESSES: Assist to turnover ratio.