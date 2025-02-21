Michigan State downs Michigan 75-62, takes narrow lead in Big Ten standings

Michigan State’s Tre Holloman (5) shoots over a Michigan defender during the first half of their matchup at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Photo by © David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

No. 14 Michigan State entered Ann Arbor Friday night for a top 15 showdown against archrival No. 12 Michigan and got the win in primetime on FOX thanks to a 75-62 victory. The win extends MSU's streak to four-straight in the series and gives the Spartans sole possession, for now, of first place in the Big Ten standings. The win boosts MSU to 22-5 overall on the season and 13-3 in league play. UM drops to 20-6 with the loss and 12-3 in conference play.



Advertisement

Jase Richardson tied for leading scorer on the night with 21 points, going 2-for-4 from 3-point range and 7-for-12 from the field overall. That marks the freshman's second-best outing behind his season high of 29 against Oregon on Feb. 8. Tre Holloman added 18 points, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while Jaden Akins added 11 and Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 10 for Spartans in double figures. Holloman also led the team in helpers with four, while Carson Cooper led the way on the glass with eight. MSU held a big advantage overall in the rebound battle with a 34-25 lead, including a 20-18 edge on the defensive glass and a whopping 14-7 lead on the offensive end. Vladislav Goldin led Michigan in scoring with 21 points. Nimari Burnett added 12 while Danny Wolf scored 11 for Wolverines in double figures on the night. UM shot just 23.8% for the night from 3-point range, well below the season average of 35.6% as the Wolverines went just 5-for-21 from deep.

Aggressive defense to start the game helped Michigan State build an early lead to open the game. By the first media break, MSU had an 11-6 advantage with 14:09 left in the opening half. MSU's lead included three points off second chance points and a score on a fast break. The Spartans were also winning on the glass by a wide margin early, a 6-3 edge that included a defensive board that led to an alley-oop for Carr.

Coming back from the first media break, things started to go wrong for MSU after it built a 16-8 lead. The Spartans went over 5.5 minutes without a scoring a basket after that, letting the Wolverines mount a 15-0 run to seize the lead 23-16 by the next media timeout with 7:19 left in the half. Michigan State managed to turn it back on when play resumed and broke its scoring drought. The stretch following saw Dusty May called for a technical because he couldn't believe the athleticism of Carr on a second chance dunk.

Holloman missed the first free throw but hit the second and by the final media break the Spartans trailed 28-23 with 3:54 left in the half. Coming out of the break, the Wolverines soon bumped their advantage up to eight before MSU chipped away in the final minutes. At the half, the Spartans trailed 38-34. Richardson led all scorers with 11 points and MSU was up to 10 second chance points thanks to an 8-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Returning to play, Michigan State mounted a 6-0 run while holding Michigan scoreless in for over three minutes. The run was kicked off by a trey from Richardson to start the half and followed up by one from Fears to give the Spartans their first lead since being up 16-15 with just over 11 minutes left in the first half. The Wolverines were able to respond back and held a narrow 42-40 lead by the first media break with 16 minutes remaining.

Another 6-0 run ensued for the Spartans coming out of the media timeout with plenty of highlight plays along the way.

After a behind the back dribble spin move by Richardson on a fast break to give MSU a 46-42 lead, UM called a timeout to try and calm things down with 13:13 left in the game.

UM was able to take advantage of the pause in action and soon trimmed the deficit to just one, trailing 48-47 at the 12:35 mark thanks to a trey by Burnett, but by the next media timeout the Spartans were back to a more comfortable 57-49 edge with 10:43 to go thanks to a 3-pointer by Holloman.

Despite building out a double-digit lead of 11 by the under-eight media break, Michigan again used a pause in game play in its favor. The Wolverines mounted an 8-0 to pull within three, down just 62-59 with 5:37 to play. The Spartans didn't let it get any closer, mostly trading baskets for the next minute and a half before putting it away for good. MSU held its rival scoreless for the final 4:12 of the game to win it 75-62. On its second to final possession on the offensive end, the Spartans even managed to chase down their own rebound twice before the Wolverines finally resorted to fouling. Fears missed the front end of a one-and-one and then MSU once again grabbed its own board to send Akins to the line, hitting both. The final scoring play of the game was an Akins dunk with just 29 seconds remaining for the statement ending by MSU. Michigan State continues on the road for its next outing, visiting College Park to take on No. 20 Maryland next Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. Michigan will visit East Lansing for the second meeting between these two teams in the regular season finale on March 9 at Noon on CBS.