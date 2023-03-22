Michigan State women's basketball has two players in the transfer player. Sophomore guard/forward Matilda Ekh and sophomore center Brooklyn Rewers have entered the portal, a Michigan State spokesperson confirmed to Spartans Illustrated.

The news comes following the departure of head coach Suzy Merchant. Earlier this month, Merchant and MSU Athletics came to a "mutual decision" that she would step down due to medical reasons.

Ekh, a Västerås, Sweden native, initially signed with MSU's 2020 class, but later deferred until the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She was second on the team in scoring during the 2022-2023 season, averaging 11.8 points per game, which was only behind graduate senior guard Kamaria McDaniel's 14.2 points per game. Ekh led the Spartans in 3-point field goal percentage (38.5%) and averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

In 59 career games, with 57 starts, Ekh averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. She shot 42.7% from the field overall, 39.0% from 3-point range and 87.5% from the free-throw line. Ekh was a two-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and made the All-Freshman team during for the 2021-2022 campaign.

Rewers originally committed to Duke, but then decommitted after former Michigan State head coach Joanne P. McCallie stepped down as the Blue Devils' head coach, and she ultimately signed with the Spartans.

Rewers played in 17 games for MSU this past season. She averaged 2.2 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game. She played in 30 games overall for the Spartans and averaged 1.6 points per game, while shooting 42% from the floor.