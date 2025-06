Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Michigan State football is navigating a pivotal recruiting phase. With official visits on the horizon, the Spartans are eyeing key prospects like three-star offensive tackle Collin Campbell, three-star safety and current Iowa State commit Brayden Thomas and several others.

How will these potential recruits shape the future of Michigan State football? Matt Sheehan discussed with Rivals national analyst Greg Smith.

And plus...a few MSU football kickoff times have been announced!