Published Feb 20, 2025
Locked On Spartans: IT'S TIME for a rivalry renewed in basketball
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
It's time: Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines face off in a high-stakes basketball showdown in Ann Arbor.

We dive into the rivalry, exploring the Spartans' strategic edge and the Wolverines' defensive prowess. Key players like Jase Richardson and Danny Wolfe are in the spotlight, with insights from a guest analyst associated with Michigan.

Will the Wolverines' home-court advantage tip the scales? Tune in for expert analysis and predictions.

