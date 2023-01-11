The Michigan State Spartans mounted a heroic late game comeback to force overtime and again fought back in the extra period for a chance to avoid a bad home loss. The attempt came up just short as MSU suffered an 84-80 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers in the program's inaugural Pride night Wednesday night. The loss moves the Spartans fall to 10-7 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play wile Wisconsin improves to 2-4 in league play and 6-11 overall.

Moira Joiner led Michigan State in scoring with 20 points, a career-high that bested Saturday's 19 at Maryland (Spartans Illustrated spoke with Joiner following that loss). Joiner shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range and made a season high seven field goals overall while leading the team with three steals. DeeDee Hagemann was second on the team in scoring with 17 points while notching a team high seven assists and matching Joiner's three steals. Matilda Ekh added 14 points, shooting just 2-of-9 from 3-point range. Kamar McDaniel added 11 points and Taiyier Parks notched a double-double with 11 points and a team high 10 rebounds to round out Spartans in double figures for scoring. Julia Ayrault also led the Spartans with two blocks. Wisconsin's Serah Williams led all scorers with 31 points while grabbing 13 rebounds (both a career-high for the freshman forward) for a double-double on the night before fouling out. Williams set eight different statistical career-highs against the Spartans overall. Maty Wilke scored 16 and Brook Schramek added 12 points for Badgers scoring in double figures.

Michigan State's DeeDee Hagemann drives to the basket against Wisconsin in East Lansing on Jan. 11, 2023. (Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated)

Michigan State only led once on the night -- late in the fourth quarter late at that -- but kept the game close early in the first. Wisconsin never led by more than five during the opening stanza and the Spartans managed to tie it up three times. At the end of the first, the Badgers narrowly led 16-13. The second quarter saw Wisconsin start to assert control as MSU struggled to gain traction offensively. The Spartans scored just 12 points in the period and the Badgers pushed the lead out to nine twice in the final minutes. McDaniel managed to cut Wisconsin's lead to 32-25 with a buzzer beating layup to end the first half.

