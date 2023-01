Michigan State women’s basketball had a tall order in front of it Saturday to pull off a road win over No. 13/14 Maryland. The Spartans showed the team might have had what it took heading into the locker room tied up at 40, but a third quarter shooting slump and breakdowns on defense dashed those hopes beyond the reach of an impressive fourth-quarter rally. The Spartans lost to the Terrapins by a final score of 94-85.

Asked about that slump after the game, Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant credited Maryland head coach Brenda Frese for her halftime adjustments.

"I thought Brenda did a good job of inspiring them pretty quickly to come out with a little different mentality” Merchant said.