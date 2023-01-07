Michigan State women's basketball challenged No. 13/14 Maryland on the road for one half before a disastrous third quarter dug too big of a hole to climb out of. The Spartans fell 94-85 in College Park, dropping to 10-6 on the season and 2-3 in Big Ten play. Strong defense down low by the Terps forced outside shooting to be a heavy focus for MSU, making 44 total attempts from outside the 3-point arc. That accounted for 57.9% of shot attempts from the field by the Spartans.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBhdCBYRklOSVRZIENlbnRlci4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1VvQ1ZzWGQyQU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Vb0NWc1hkMkFP PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJh c2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfV0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExODE0ODEw Nzc3NDE5Nzc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Matilda Ekh led MSU in scoring with 20 points, going just 5-14 from 3-point range. Moira Joiner was also hot from deep, scoring 19 points overall with 5-8 shooting from deep while leading the team in steals with two. Kamaria McDaniel added 15 for scorers in double figures for Michigan State. DeeDee Hagemann added nine points while tying Joiner for team lead with five helpers apiece. Taiyier Parks led MSU on the boards with 12 rebounds while adding a block. Joiner was second on the glass with eight boards. Maryland's Diamond Miller led all scorers with 25 points while four other Terps hit double figures in scoring.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBuYXJyb3dseSB0cmFpbHMgMTctMTYgYXQg dGhlIGVuZCBvZiB0aGUgZmlyc3QuIFBsZW50eSBvZiB1bmZvcmNlZCB0dXJu b3ZlcnMgb24gYm90aCBzaWRlcyBpbiB0aGUgb3BlbmluZyBwZXJpb2Qgd2l0 aCBmaXZlIGJ5IFVNRCBhbmQgZm91ciBieSBNU1UuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9YMDhIR2NIM28wIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWDA4SEdjSDNv MDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0 YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0 YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExNzg5ODU4MzU1MjUzMjQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State won the tipoff and got off to a fast start, jumping out to a 7-2 lead before Maryland sparted a 10-0 run of its own. The Spartans responded with a 6-0 run of their own after an extended scoring drought of over four minutes and the quarter closed out with the Terps narrowly leading 17-16. The second quarter saw MSU fight to keep the game within striking distance and prevent UMD from running away with it. Five times the Spartans managed to cut the lead to three or less by Maryland before finally tying it up at 40-40 with under a minute remaining. The teams failed to score on ensuing possessions and headed into the locker room all tied up at half.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCBvdXQgVGlsbHkgY2FuIHNjb3JlIGZyb20gYW55d2hlcmUh ISDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby80ZUJoNUZ3Vkl6Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vNGVCaDVGd1ZJejwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdh biBTdGF0ZSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX1dCYXNrZXRi YWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9XQmFza2V0 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTYxMTc5NjU5OTM5NDUwMDYwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Spartans resorted to plenty of wide open looks from deep in the first half, going 8-18 from deep while the Terps focused more on the short range game, going 11-23 from inside the arc. Both teams struggled with ball control with eight turnovers by Michigan State and seven by Maryland, most as unforced errors. The third quarter fell apart for the Spartans. Maryland mounted a 23-3 run while MSU had a streak of just 1-7 on field goals and two separate scoring droughts of over two minutes. Overall, Maryland more than doubled up in scoring over Michigan State in the third, outscoring the Spartans 30-11. Michigan State was able to rally thanks to finding a spark on offense in the fourth. The Spartans quickly mounted a 10-0 run to cut Maryland’s lead to 11, trailing 72-61 with 6:46 remaining. Another run, this one 15-5 late in the fourth helped cut UMD’s lead to just six with :23 remaining. MSU finished the final stanza with 34 points in the quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the third quarter hole the team dug for itself.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zMSBwb2ludHMgaW4gdGhlIGZvdXJ0aCBxdWFydGVyISBTcGFydGFu cyBuZXZlciBzdG9wISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRCVVdxR3ha NU8iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80QlVXcUd4WjVPPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1Vf V0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNV X1dCYXNrZXRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNjExODEyMDMyNDc0MzgyMzM3P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State returns to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 11 with a visit by the Wisconsin Badgers. The matchup tips off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time and will be MSU's first ever Pride Night event.