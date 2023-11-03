The Spartans will be wearing a green helmet with the white Spartan head logo. The helmet features a green face mask. The players will also be wearing a green jersey and black pants.

As Michigan State Football celebrates both senior day and military appreciation day on Saturday, the program has announced the team's uniform combo for its game against Nebraska .

Like every Thursday so far this season, MSU announced the uniform combo with a video package posted to social media. The package features highlights from last week’s game against Minnesota and a player modeling the uniform in the Spartans’ locker room.

This is the first time we’ve seen MSU blend a component of the black uniform in with any of the green and white components, something it had presented as the expected norm in this new era of MSU football uniforms.

Some quick facts about this week’s uniform:

- This is the ninth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in nine games this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.

- This is the first time MSU has ever worn a green-green-black combo. It also wore a green jersey and black pants against Michigan in 2011, but that was combined with a bronze helmet as the first of two pro-combat uniform designs worn by the team in its history.

- This is the first time this season MSU has gone with the green shell-green mask combo on the helmet. The last time MSU went green shell-green mask was in 2022 against Minnesota.

Next week’s uniform will be one to keep an eye on, as Ohio State has opted to go with a light color in Columbus. This leaves it up to MSU to pick its choice of a dark uniform option.

Could the Spartans go with some sort of green and white combo? Could a high profile, national TV night game bring the “Shadow” uniforms back out?

It will be interesting to see.