On Friday, Akins posted a statement to Instagram that read:

“Dear Spartan Nation,

“Over my two years at Michigan State it has been an incredible journey. I’ve grown both on and off the court. I’ve developed my skills, while also learning how to overcome adversity. Wearing the Green and White has been a dream come true. There is still so much more I would love to accomplish. Next season could be special for Spartan Basketball and that motivates me to get better each and every day.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God for keeping me level headed throughout this journey, without him none of this would be possible. I would also like to thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“My goals also extend beyond Michigan State. It has always been a dream of mine to compete at the highest level. With that being said, after discussion with my family I have decided to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.”

After dealing with a stress reaction injury in his left foot before and during the season (causing him to miss four games), the 6-foot-4-inch guard/wing from Farmington, Michigan ultimately had a very successful 2022-2023 season. Akins played in 30 games (with 25 starts), averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assits and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.8% from 3-point range and 42% overall from the field.

Akins also got it done on the defensive end and was widely considered one of the best two-way players in the Big Ten. Akins is a guy who has been on NBA Draft radars because of his ability to play on both sides of the ball, athleticism and his potential, but most major draft outlets do not project him to be drafted in this year’s draft.

Based on the wording of his message, Akins likely will take advantage of the ability to go through the draft process and get feedback before ultimately returning to school for his junior season, but you never know what kind of feedback he could receive, and it is possible he departs East Lansing. There is a world where Akins has some great workouts and sees a path to leave for the NBA now.

If Akins is to return to school, it will provide a huge boost to the Spartans. Michigan State will also be returning guard Tyson Walker and forward Malik Hall, both of whom announced they would be come back to East Lansing for a fifth and final season of eligibility. With Akins, Walker and Hall back, combined with other returners and a great incoming 2023 recruiting class, the Spartans could be primed for a special year in 2023-2024.

In 66 career games (26 starts), Akins has averaged 20.5 minutes, 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He has shot 41.2% overall, 41% from deep and 66.1% from the free-throw line.

Akins will have until May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain his college eligibility.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo on Jaden Akins:

“Jaden Akins has grown immensely in two short years, and has worked hard to put himself in this position. It’s no secret that he has dreams of playing in the NBA, and so in our discussions after the end of the season, we’ve discussed him entering his name in the draft. I’ve been gathering information for him already, and we will continue to support him however possible.

“If after the process, he’s in a position to be drafted in a spot that’s best for him, we will celebrate his accomplishment. And if he decides that returning is best for his long-term career, we will immediately get to work for next season. We will take the information he gathers and use it to his advantage as he continues to develop. I’ve been incredibly pleased by what Jaden has done already, but I’ve got much larger goals for him. And I know there’s much more he’d like to accomplish as well.”