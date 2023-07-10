On the heels of a dazzling 2023 campaign that included multiple All-American honors, Michigan State first baseman Brock Vradenburg has been selected in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. He was taken with the 78th overall pick.

After a few solid seasons as a Spartan to begin his career, Vradenburg broke out in his 2023 season with a .400 batting average to go along with 13 home runs, a 1.213 OPS, and walking 36 times to only 34 strikeouts. Vradenburg finished top-two in the Big Ten in batting average and OPS. He played a consistent first base for the Spartans as well.

Vradenburg garnered College Sports Communicators Academic All-America accolades, as well as four All-America honors as an athlete in 2023. He was named a third-team All-America selection by D1Baseball, made Baseball America's third-team All-American list, was named third-team All-America by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and received third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball as well.

In 2023, Vradenburg became the second MSU baseball student-athlete to earn both athletic and academic All-American honors in the same season, and the first since Dale Drietch did so in 1974.

In 129 games as a Spartan, Vradenburg’s career batting average sits at .326 in 448 at-bats. Vradenburg totaled 108 RBI and 18 home runs in his career with MSU.

Brock Vradenburg and Mitch Jebb are the two Spartans that have been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft thus far. Vradenburg can return to Michigan State for his senior season in 2024 if he choses to do so.