After three successful seasons as a Michigan State Spartan, infielder Mitch Jebb has been selected in the second round, with the 42nd overall pick, of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Jebb stood out his final two seasons as a Spartan with excellent bat to ball skills, hitting for a .356 batting average in 2022 and a .337 average in the 2023 campaign. The Pirates can expect Jebb to flash the leather in the middle infield as well.

Jebb has primarily played shortstop for the Spartans. In 2023, he earned third-team All-Big Ten accolades. This marked the third year in a row that he earned all-conference honors after receiving third-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2022 and being named to Big Ten All-Freshman team in 2021.

This past season, in addition to the aforementioned .337 batting average, Jebb led the Big Ten and was tied for fourth nationally in triples with seven. Jebb also recorded 68 hits, including 14 doubles, amassed 36 RBIs, stole 14 bases, scored 41 runs and had a slugging percentage of .495 and an on-base percentage of .438.

In 147 career games played with MSU, Jebb's batting average stands at .327 in 584 at-bats. He has recorded 191 hits, 35 doubles, 12 triples, seven home runs, 97 RBIs and 38 stolen bases. His career slugging percentage is .464, while his on-base percentage is .413.

Jebb was the first Spartan selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. He can return to Michigan State for his senior season in 2024 if he choses to do so.