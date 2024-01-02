Mangham is coming off an injury-riddled 2023 season as a redshirt senior in which he missed Michigan State's first six games of the season. He played in the final six contests of the campaign and recorded 30 carries for 81 yards (2.7 yards per carry), while also catching seven passes for 37 yards (5.3 yards per catch).

It was previously unclear if Mangham planned to return to MSU, enter the transfer portal again or pursue professional football, but he will be a part of the Spartans' backfield in 2024.

Running back Jaren Mangham will return to Michigan State in 2024, he announced on Tuesday evening. It will mark Mangham's sixth year of college football and his second with the Spartans.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mangham played 105 offensive snaps. He also saw 24 snaps on special teams. When healthy, Mangham served primarily in a backup role for Michigan State, playing behind starter Nate Carter.

Carter led the Spartans in carries (185), rushing yards (798) and rushing touchdowns (four) in 2023.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Mangham will return to a Michigan State backfield next season that is expected to include him, Carter, Jalen Berger, Davion Primm, Jaelon Barbarin, true freshmen Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier and others.

Mangham is the older brother of Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham, who will enter his junior year with the Spartans in 2024.

Jaren is a Detroit, Michigan native. He played his high school football at Cass Tech. He was a four-star running back out of the class of 2019 and had more than 45 scholarship offers. He originally signed with Colorado and played under head coach Mel Tucker.

After two seasons with the Buffaloes, the elder Mangham transferred to South Florida. He spent two years with the Bulls before announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 3, 2022. He then announced his transfer to Michigan State on Dec. 21, 2022, once again under Tucker.

In 2024, Mangham will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, assistant head coach/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha and the rest of the new Michigan State staff.

Combined, Jaren has played in 38 career games. He has recorded 344 carries for 1,332 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns. He has also amassed 27 catches for 162 yards (6.0 yards per catch).