While it was ugly, Michigan State gutted out a 63-61 win over Iowa on Thursday. The Spartans were back in the practice gym on Friday afternoon getting work in before their next game against No. 1 Purdue on Sunday.

Head coach Tom Izzo spoke to the media on Friday about the huge collision with the Boilermakers, but he opened with some quick comments about the victory against the Hawkeyes.

“I thought we did some good things, but I did think we did some poor things offensively,” Izzo said.

He also thought that the offense was “stagnant” at times. The stats backed that statement up as MSU only shot 38% from the field on Thursday.

The game came right down until the final possession as Iowa had two attempts to win the game from 3-point land as the clock hit zero.

However, junior guard A.J. Hoggard had a chance to put the game away with a one-and-one opportunity from the free-throw line late in the game. Hoggard didn’t capitalize as he missed the front end of the one-and-one, which gave Iowa the opportunity to win the game with a 3-point basket.

Hoggard is shooting 80% from the line this season, but in the last five games, he is shooting just 65% from the stripe (17-for-26).

“He’s worked very hard on his free-throw shooting,” Izzo said about Hoggard. “I thought he let that drag him down a little bit in the last couple of games.”

Hoggard was seen shooting free throws on the court after the game on Thursday.