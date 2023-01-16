Michigan State battled until the very end but unfortunately came up short against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers by a final score of 64-63. This was a classic Big Ten battle and, despite Malik Hall being out for the Spartans, MSU showed its resilience.

The Spartans started this game with the defensive gameplan that they would guard the national player of the year candidate Zach Edey one on one in the post. For the most part this was working early on as Edey was not able to make some shots that he usually makes. The game got off to somewhat of a slow start seeing both teams look out of sync and missing shots they usually make.

Purdue began to get it going in the middle of the first half using the pick and roll with freshman point guard Braden Smith leading to some easy baskets. The lid seemed to be over the basket for the Spartans' end much of the first half as MSU started off the game 2-of-12 from the field and it wasn’t due to great Boilermakers' defense. Michigan State ran some great offensive sets and was able to get some good looks, there just seemed to be a lid on the basket.

Purdue found itself up 13 points with 5:47 left in the first half and firing on all cylinders. A timeout by MSU head coach Tom Izzo seemed to change the tide for the Spartans as they went on a 9-1 run of their own spurred by the play of the veteran backcourt. The toughness displayed by Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard in the first half is something that has to be admired.

Despite early shooting troubles, Walker continued to shoot his shots and eventually they started falling. Hoggard was able to use his size and strength against a good defender in Ethan Morton to get to the rim and finish strong. The last six minutes of the first half was a true performance of grit and will as the Spartans said we are going to guard Edey one on one and see what he could do while stopping everyone else.

Though Edey had a first half double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, it took him 17 shots to reach those numbers and a lot of those attempts were against single coverage. Tyson Walker led the Spartans in the first half, scoring 11 points, while AJ Hoggard had a stat filled first half tallying 7 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds. Despite the big half from Edey, Michigan State was able to use a late run to go into the locker room at the half down just 27-25.