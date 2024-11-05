2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit and is keeping options open

Rising class of 2027 running back Jance Henry Jr. has been busy in 2024. The Central Valley High School (Monaca, Pa.) star is still in the early stages of his recruitment, but is beginning to get a better idea of what he is looking for in a college program.

Henry's offer count is already well into the double-digits. He had a strong spring and summer circuit, which included winning running back MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Indianapolis in May.

He has used the fall to visit various programs in order to get to know coaching staffs better, see campuses in person and find out where he could potentially fit in the future.

Most recently, Henry was in East Lansing for a game-day visit as Michigan State hosted Indiana on Nov. 2. The Spartans got off to a quick start in that game, leading 10-0 after the first quarter, which was the first time the Hoosiers faced a deficit during the 2024 season. However, IU dominated the next three quarters en route to a 47-10 blowout victory.

Henry spoke to Rivals to detail his Michigan State visit and mention his other recent trips, and to identify the most important factors in his recruitment.