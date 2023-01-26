Michigan State came in dropping its last three-of-four games and also having lost each of its last three matchups versus the Iowa Hawkeyes, who entered the contest leading Big Ten with 81.7 points per game. The Spartans shook off an abysmal start (0-of-9) from the field, resorting to long twos and squandering opportunities when they were able to get inside looks, to pull out a two-point victory at the Breslin Center, defeating the Hawkeyes 63-61 Thursday night.

Tyson Walker stopped the bleeding just under five minutes in, draining a 3-pointer to bring it to 10-3 Iowa and get Michigan State on the board finally. A couple turnaround jumpers for MSU followed, including one from a source it had been missing as Malik Hall turned around with confidence at the free throw line to bring it within four. Hall, in his return after exiting the game against Illinois late, added a crucial driving layup to bring it within three, trailing 23-20. After Walker failed to tie the game at the free throw line after finishing a jumper through contact, Hall came flying down the lane in transition to give MSU its first lead. An emphatic slam over Iowa's Filip Rebraca put MSU ahead, the 24-23 lead the Spartans' first and with under five minutes left in the opening half. Missed free throws have become a theme for this Michigan State team that started the season on pace poised to become one of MSU head coach Tom Izzo’s best free throw shooting teams. The Spartans shot 7-of-12 from the line, with one of those misses coming with a chance to seal the contest with 20 seconds remaining, as A.J. Hoggard missed the front end of a one-and-one. Payton Sandfort missed two desperation attempts from 3-point range for the win, allowing MSU to escape with the narrow victory.

