After a seven-game winning streak, Michigan State basketball has now lost two gamse in a row. The Spartans fell to No. 3 Purdue, 64-63, in a down to the wire affair on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was frustrated after the game, and he echoed that same sentiment to the media. Spartans Illustrated was inside the Breslin Center film room for Izzo’s media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was just a shame because we played good enough, hard enough to win,” Izzo said to the media. “If we would’ve started out better, we would’ve found a way to win it.”

Purdue was up 24-11 with just over five minutes to play in the first half. Once down by 13 points, MSU began its comeback.

“You can’t start out like we started out and expect to beat good people,” Izzo said. “The start just got us in a hole, both mentally and physically.”

One of the bright spots was the sold-out Breslin Center crowd. Izzo spoke highly of the energy in the arena.

“The crowd was the best it was in five years, and it’s always been pretty good, but I thought that it was just at an elite level,” Izzo said.