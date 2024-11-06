Jaden Akins hopes for a 'well-rounded year' following his career-high game

in other news
2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit, planning return trip
Rising 2027 running back Jance Henry breaks down his trip to MSU and what he is looking for in a school.
Jase Richardson's basketball IQ, 'feel' showcased in MSU's win vs. Monmouth
True freshman guard Jase Richardson was one of two Spartans to score in double figures on Monday.
Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State
Class of 2026, in-state two-star cornerback Amir Morelan breaks down his most recent visit to Michigan State.
Michigan State opens up 2024-25 season with an 81-57 victory over Monmouth
The Michigan State Spartans opened the 2024-2025 campaign with a 81-57 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth
Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.
