2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit, planning return trip

2027 RB Jance Henry enjoys Michigan State visit, planning return trip

Rising 2027 running back Jance Henry breaks down his trip to MSU and what he is looking for in a school.

External content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Jase Richardson's basketball IQ, 'feel' showcased in MSU's win vs. Monmouth

Jase Richardson's basketball IQ, 'feel' showcased in MSU's win vs. Monmouth

True freshman guard Jase Richardson was one of two Spartans to score in double figures on Monday.

 • Brendan Moore
Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State

Port Huron 2026 CB Amir Morelan talks visit to Michigan State

Class of 2026, in-state two-star cornerback Amir Morelan breaks down his most recent visit to Michigan State.

Premium content
 • Lee Wardlaw
Michigan State opens up 2024-25 season with an 81-57 victory over Monmouth

Michigan State opens up 2024-25 season with an 81-57 victory over Monmouth

The Michigan State Spartans opened the 2024-2025 campaign with a 81-57 victory over the Monmouth Hawks.

 • Carter Elliott
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.

Forums content
 • Brendan Moore

External content
Published Nov 6, 2024
Jaden Akins hopes for a 'well-rounded year' following his career-high game
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
