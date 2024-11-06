Red Cedar Radar: Monmouth vs. Michigan State Postgame Recap

in other news
Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth
Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.
MSU Basketball Season Outlook: On the brink of something … special?
Find out why Sam Tyler thinks this Michigan State team can compete for championships this season.
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball
While things went from good, to bad, to worse against Indiana, some Spartans need to chill out.
Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU
Growing up in Poland, Szymon Zapala has had an interesting path towards playing basketball in East Lansing, Michigan.
Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana
Michigan State defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen are looking to lead the Spartans through adversity.
Red Cedar Radar kicks off men's basketball coverage with a postgame recap following Michigan State's 81-57 win over Monmouth on Monday night.
Sydney Padgett, Brendan Moore and Jacob Cotsonika each give their player of the game, notable positives and negatives to keep an eye on as the basketball season gets into full swing.
