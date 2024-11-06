Red Cedar Radar: Monmouth vs. Michigan State Postgame Recap

Advertisement

in other news

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
MSU Basketball Season Outlook: On the brink of something … special?

MSU Basketball Season Outlook: On the brink of something … special?

Find out why Sam Tyler thinks this Michigan State team can compete for championships this season.

Premium content
 • Sam Tyler
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball

While things went from good, to bad, to worse against Indiana, some Spartans need to chill out.

Premium content
 • Paul Fanson
Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU

Hockey, Gonzaga, Poland: Szymon Zapala’s journey to MSU

Growing up in Poland, Szymon Zapala has had an interesting path towards playing basketball in East Lansing, Michigan.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana

Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen weigh in on MSU's 37-point loss to Indiana

Michigan State defensive linemen Khris Bogle and Maverick Hansen are looking to lead the Spartans through adversity.

Premium content
 • Evan Bartlett

in other news

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Game thread: Michigan State vs. Monmouth

Michigan State opens its regular season vs. Monmouth. Stay tuned to the game thread for live updates and discussion.

Premium contentForums content
 • Brendan Moore
MSU Basketball Season Outlook: On the brink of something … special?

MSU Basketball Season Outlook: On the brink of something … special?

Find out why Sam Tyler thinks this Michigan State team can compete for championships this season.

Premium content
 • Sam Tyler
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week 10: Snowball

While things went from good, to bad, to worse against Indiana, some Spartans need to chill out.

Premium content
 • Paul Fanson
Advertisement
Published Nov 6, 2024
Red Cedar Radar: Monmouth vs. Michigan State Postgame Recap
circle avatar
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
Twitter
@sydneypadgetti

Red Cedar Radar kicks off men's basketball coverage with a postgame recap following Michigan State's 81-57 win over Monmouth on Monday night.

Sydney Padgett, Brendan Moore and Jacob Cotsonika each give their player of the game, notable positives and negatives to keep an eye on as the basketball season gets into full swing.

Watch:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Listen on Spotify:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
Michigan State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement