Michigan State defeated Iowa by a final score of 63-61 on Thursday night in East Lansing. The Hawkeyes had two chances to win it at the end of the game, but Payton Sandfort missed both shots and the Spartans held on for the victory.

The biggest storyline of the night was obviously the return of senior forward Malik Hall. Hall was a catalyst for the Spartans in the win over the Hawkeyes. He contributed 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes. He also had a thunderous dunk that sent the Izzone and the rest of the Breslin Center crowd into a frenzy.

It was Hall’s first game back since the loss at Illinois on Jan. 13. Prior to the matchup with Iowa on Thursday night, Hall missed Michigan State’s last three games and has only played in 10 of the Spartans’ 21 games this season. He received a loud ovation from MSU fans when he first entered the game at the 16:21 mark of the first half.

“Just being out there with my guys,” Hall said when asked what the best part was about returning to the court. “(And) Spartan Nation showing love, those were kind of the best things in my eyes. Just being able to be out there again is just an opportunity that’s a blessing, so I just have to be thankful for it.”

“It felt great (to be back on the court),” Hall later added. “I was really happy just to have everybody cheering for me.”

It’s not just the points, rebounds and assists with Hall. It’s also all of the little things that he does. He brings balance to the team. Truth be told, MSU is a different team, and a better team, when Hall is healthy and is on the court.

“If I had to pick a number one star (for the game), it was Malik,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said about Hall. “To do what he did with two days of practice, maybe a couple of walkthroughs last week, he really hadn’t practiced much – maybe two weeks in the last two-and-a-half months.

“It is more comforting when he’s out there because he just helps,” Izzo later added. “He knows where to be, he knows what to do. I was surprised he moved as well as he did…The guy just does a lot of things.”

Izzo added that Hall will be sore, but now the Spartans have to “pray to God that (Hall’s) hanging in there” after the game and that he avoided aggravating his foot.

A lot of the things that Hall does can’t be quantified, though. His intangible traits combined with his talent make him a special player. If there are any questions about how much Hall impacts the game – with his versatile skill set, with his veteran leadership, with his determination, with his energy – look no further than his game-high plus/minus number of plus-13 (+13).

When Hall is on the court, he also brings tranquil vibes to his head coach.

“Malik Hall brings some calmness to me,” Izzo said. “If nobody else, he brings it to me.”

When asked about the “calmness” factor that Hall provides, he had this to say:

“It’s just my personality,” Hall said in the locker room after the game. “I’m very nonchalant, very mellow-tone kind of, I’m very relaxed. We have a lot of chaos at times, and it’s good chaos, but sometimes everything just needs to calm down, and certain people have to be turned to in certain ways.”

As for how his foot felt after the game, Hall said he felt fine.

“I feel pretty solid,” Hall said. “I probably won’t feel it until the morning, honestly. I think adrenaline helped.”