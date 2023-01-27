Sissoko's first double-double "a proud moment for everyone" on MSU's team
Mady Sissoko has come close before – but hadn’t quite made it all the way to a double-double in his collegiate career. After Thursday night's 63-61 MSU victory over Iowa, Sissoko was excited that it finally happened.
“It feels good to get your first double-double in your college career,” he said after the game, sitting in front of his locker. “It definitely will give me confidence moving forward.”
It’s been an up and down season for big number 22 and he is taking it all in stride. Asked how he can be successful in his role on the team, Sissoko points to the coaches.
“The coaching staff always tries to have a good game plan for me,” he said. “I just have to go out there and execute it. I just have to listen to [the coaches] and do what they tell me to do. I just have to do my job.”
What do you see as your job, Mady?
“Setting good ball screens, defensively make it tougher for the post players, and be where I need to be on defense,” Sissoko replied.
On the offensive side of the ball, he knows he has to respond better. He pointed out that his first shot of the game tonight was not a shot he works on enough -- and that he needs to do a better job at only taking the shots that the coaches want him to take.
“I wasn’t supposed to take that [shot, in the game],” he said. “My point guards know where to get me the ball – if I get the ball low then I can make a good decision.”
Sissoko has come a long way, literally (over 5,000 miles from West Africa) and figuratively (he works very hard on his game). And his teammates notice. They were just as thrilled, if not more so, as Sissoko was when he locked in his double-double.
“I’m happy for him, man, he deserves it,” said Joey Hauser. “I’m sure I’ve stolen a couple of his rebounds, or he hasn’t scored enough when he’s gotten ten rebounds. So, I’m happy for him – he did a great job tonight.”
Hauser noted that Sissoko puts the work in, all the time.
“He’s not always gonna do the right thing, but that’s every guy,” said Hauser. “He’s a guy that brings it every day. He works his tail off. He’s grown so much not only as a player but as a person. It’s not easy coming from a different country and dealing with the language barrier. I’m really proud to see him grow.”
And it’s not just working on his shot. Sissoko is completely engaged in all aspects of the game.
“He brings it every day,” said Hauser. “Whether it’s practice, film, extra rehab, extra recovery, whatever he’s gotta do – Mady’s always in the gym, he’s always watching film, he’s always working on his game; he wants to do what the coaches tell him, he wants to work on the things that will make him better for this team.”
AJ Hoggard agrees with that assessment.
“Mady is a great teammate, a locker room guy, someone you want to be around,” said Hoggard. “He just brings a joy, just knowing where he comes from and the things he had to do to come to this country and play the game that he found a love for.”
Not only was Hoggard happy for his teammate, he stated that tonight’s game could have gone differently if Sissoko hadn’t been on top of his game.
“Seeing him get his first career double double – after a slow start in the beginning -- for him to bounce back the way he did was big, and he played a big role in us winning this game tonight,” said Hauser. “I’m just so proud and happy for him because I know what it took for him to work to get here and – [now, in] year three – finally getting minutes.”
Hoggard considered it a big moment for more than just Sissoko.
“So it’s a big moment – a proud moment for everyone in this locker room and everyone on the staff,” said Hoggard. “We’re just so happy for him, we’re pulling for him, so I’m glad he got his first one tonight and we were able to get a win with it so he can celebrate it.”
Sissoko knows that people who play the center spot are expected to get double doubles and he was finally able to get over the hump.
“I get close a lot,” Sissoko said. “But today I actually got it. You have to be excited about that.”
He’s still working on his offense – hook shots, going to the middle, a one-dribble move, a two-dribble move, coming back to the baseline, and a turnaround jump shot.
His favorite move on offense is the jump hook shot over his left shoulder.
“If I elevate, going up, it’s hard to block,” said Sissoko.
He admits that he wants to get better on both offense and defense.
“On defense, I have to get better,” he said. “I’m learning. It’s not bad but it’s not where it used to be last year, so I’m excited about [improving] it.”
As the season continues, Sissoko has motto that he follows.
“Just keep playing, being who I am,” he said. “Just going out there and doing my job and what coach tells me to do. If I do those things, the rest will take care of themselves.”
If you enjoyed this article and would like to support the team that brings you coverage of all MSU sports, please consider subscribing to Spartans Illustrated for $10/month or $100/year by clicking here.