Mady Sissoko has come close before – but hadn’t quite made it all the way to a double-double in his collegiate career. After Thursday night's 63-61 MSU victory over Iowa, Sissoko was excited that it finally happened.

“It feels good to get your first double-double in your college career,” he said after the game, sitting in front of his locker. “It definitely will give me confidence moving forward.”

It’s been an up and down season for big number 22 and he is taking it all in stride. Asked how he can be successful in his role on the team, Sissoko points to the coaches.

“The coaching staff always tries to have a good game plan for me,” he said. “I just have to go out there and execute it. I just have to listen to [the coaches] and do what they tell me to do. I just have to do my job.”

What do you see as your job, Mady?

“Setting good ball screens, defensively make it tougher for the post players, and be where I need to be on defense,” Sissoko replied.

On the offensive side of the ball, he knows he has to respond better. He pointed out that his first shot of the game tonight was not a shot he works on enough -- and that he needs to do a better job at only taking the shots that the coaches want him to take.

“I wasn’t supposed to take that [shot, in the game],” he said. “My point guards know where to get me the ball – if I get the ball low then I can make a good decision.”

Sissoko has come a long way, literally (over 5,000 miles from West Africa) and figuratively (he works very hard on his game). And his teammates notice. They were just as thrilled, if not more so, as Sissoko was when he locked in his double-double.

“I’m happy for him, man, he deserves it,” said Joey Hauser. “I’m sure I’ve stolen a couple of his rebounds, or he hasn’t scored enough when he’s gotten ten rebounds. So, I’m happy for him – he did a great job tonight.”

Hauser noted that Sissoko puts the work in, all the time.

“He’s not always gonna do the right thing, but that’s every guy,” said Hauser. “He’s a guy that brings it every day. He works his tail off. He’s grown so much not only as a player but as a person. It’s not easy coming from a different country and dealing with the language barrier. I’m really proud to see him grow.”