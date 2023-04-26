On Tuesday night, the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the names of 242 players who have filed as early entry candidates for the 2023 NBA Draft . Michigan State forward Joey Hauser and guard Jaden Akins were expected names to be found on the list, however, there was also a surprise entrant: point guard A.J. Hoggard.

On April 21, Akins publicly declared his intentions to enter the draft but maintain his college eligibility by posting a statement on Instagram. Conversely, Hoggard has not seemed to release a statement or make any public declaration prior to the release of the NBA's list with his name on it.

Players who have applied for early entry may withdraw their names from consideration from the draft by notifying the NBA of their decision in writing no later than 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 12. However, to play college basketball in 2023-2024, the deadline is sooner. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered the 2023 NBA Draft must withdraw by Wednesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

In the closing of Akin's statement regarding his entry into the draft, he explicitly stated he would retain his college eligibility during the process. A Michigan State spokesperson has confirmed with Spartans Illustrated that Hoggard will also maintain his eligibility, which means he either signed with an NCAA-certified agent or is not hiring an agent at all.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA has granted players who participated in the 2020-2021 season an additional season of eligibility, therefore Hoggard has college eligibility for up to two more years, if he desires.