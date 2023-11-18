Michigan State finally got a road win on the season, this one coming in its final try of the year. The Spartans were able to improve to 4-7 on the year, and 2-6 in Big Ten play, thanks to a 24-21 victory over Indiana on Saturday in Bloomington.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The win returns the Old Brass Spittoon to East Lansing for the next year with a chance to retain it on the line when Indiana visits Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2024.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Despite having only around 45 scholarship players on hand, MSU was able to overcome a shorthanded roster and multiple injuries during the game to notch the victory. The Spartans finished the game with just 317 total yards to the Hoosiers' 402, but won the time of possession battle by a narrow margin of 31:04-28:56.
Quarterback Katin Houser finished the day 26-for-41 passing for a career-high 245 yards, with three touchdowns (also a career-high) and two interceptions. Nate Carter led MSU on the ground with 42 yards on 11 carries and Jaren Mangham added 23 more on 13 carries.
Tight end Maliq Carr had a huge game with 100 yards on nine catches and two touchdowns, including the team's long of 36 yards. Montorie Foster Jr. was second in receiving with seven catches for 93 yards and a score as well.
On the defensive side, Jordan Hall and Simeon Barrow Jr. added a sack each, while Angelo Grose led the team with 10 tackles, including five solo. Malik Spencer and Chester Kimbrough each had seven solo tackles, with Spencer second on the team with nine total.
First Half
The Spartans started things off with a strong opening drive, receiving the ball to start the game and marching it nine plays and 62 yards for a touchdown.
Carr capped off the drive with a 17-yard touchdown catch from Houser. The point-after-touchdown (PAT) by Jonathan Kim after was good and MSU took the lead early, up 7-0.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Neither team was able to find an advantage from there throughout the rest of the opening quarter, with MSU's defense forcing a three-and-out by IU on its second and third drives of the game and Houser throwing an interception to end MSU's third drive.
The Hoosiers were finally able to break through on their first drive that started in the second quarter. After forcing the Spartans into a three-and-out on their first drive of the quarter, Indiana mounted an 11-play, 88-yard drive to tie it up at 7-7.
Mostly pounding it on the ground except for two pass plays of 13 and nine yards, respectively, Trent Howland finished the drive off with a four-yard run into the end zone to tie the score with 9:29 remaining in the half.
Two MSU drives later — which sandwiched another IU three-and-out following a turnover on downs by the Spartans, who failed to pick up the fresh set of downs on a fourth-and-1 — Michigan State responded with another touchdown. This drive was eight plays for 78-yards and was capped off by a 29-yard, one-handed grab by Foster.
Avoiding multiple tackles and an attempted strip by an IU defender, Foster marched into the end zone to give the Spartans a 14-7 advantage after Kim's PAT and with 1:10 remaining in the half.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Indiana was able to quickly move the ball within field goal range, but the attempt from 45 yards out was wide and MSU kneeled it to send the teams into the locker room at the half.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Second Half
Indiana treated MSU to the same offensive success on its opening drive for the second half. The Hoosiers were able to open the third quarter with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to tie it up right out of the locker room. A three-yard catch by James Bomba finished off the drive and it was tied up 14-14 after the PAT.
Neither team could find an advantage for the remainder of the quarter. Houser threw an interception on MSU's second drive, but one small stroke of luck came when Carr forced a fumble by IU defensive back Jamari Sharpe, and Alante Brown recovered it to keep the ball with MSU.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Finally in the fourth quarter, Michigan State was able to break the stalemate and retake the lead thanks to a field goal by Kim. This followed a 14-play, 66-yard drive by IU that eventually ended when the Hoosiers turned it over on downs after failing to get a fresh set on fourth-and-1. MSU took over at its own 33-yard line and managed to get to IU's 26-yard line eight plays later before stalling. Kim was able to connect from 36 yards out to give the Spartans took a narrow 17-14 advantage with 9:26 remaining in the game.
The Hoosiers were able to respond in kind, though, mounting a 75-yard drive over 11 plays and a touchdown. Eating up over five minutes of clock, the Hoosiers seized the lead, 21-17, with 4:06 remaining in the game when quarterback Brendan Sorsby found tight end Trey Walker in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown strike.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For any fans expecting a repeat of several leads this season, the offense for Michigan State avoided the late collapse and found the yards when it was needed. That included a fourth-and-1 conversion by Houser, who connected with Carr for an 18-yard gain, and later, a 15-yard scamper by Houser on second-and-9.
The final play of the drive was a highlight reel play by Houser to Carr as the MSU quarterback scrambled and found Carr open downfield for a big gain. Carr not only made the catch, avoiding an immediate tackle by IU, but he also proceeded to break a few more tackles as he capped off a 36-yard play for the end zone and a MSU lead.
After the PAT, the Spartans led 24-21 with just 1:19 remaining.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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Indiana was able to give Michigan State fans a final scare as the Hoosiers marched the ball 44 yards down the field over 11 plays to get into field goal range. However, after Sorsby had an apparent miscommunication with his receiver that resulted in an intentional grounding call forcing IU to use a timeout to avoid a clock runoff with just eight seconds remaining, the Hoosiers had to resort to their kicker, Chris Freeman.
A 48-yard attempt as time expired went wide right and Michigan State notched its lone road victory of the season on its final try.
The Spartans end the regular season on a short week next week. Penn State will visit Ford Field in Detroit for a chance to retain the Land Grant Trophy until 2025 on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC on Friday night.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
