Following a 1-2 record through three games, the Michigan State men's basketball team did not get off to the start it wanted in the 2023-2024 season. On Friday, however, the Spartans bounced back in a big way with a 20-point victory in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, 74-54, over a Butler team that came into the game with a 3-0 record.

Now at 2-2, with a lot of season left to play, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was encouraged with his teams performance against the Bulldogs, but knows that the Spartans still have a long way to go.

The defensive performance from the Spartans was something that Izzo was particularly impressed with. MSU held Butler to just 29% shooting overall (15-for-52) and 28% from 3-point range (7-for-25).

"Well, we took a step in the right direction against a team that's been playing awfully well," Izzo said after the win over Butler. "I thought we did a hell of a job defensively, the first half especially."

Butler head coach Thad Matta also praised Michigan State, and feels that if the Spartans continue to play the way they did on Friday night, the team "can beat anybody in the country."

One area Michigan State has really struggled with is shooting the basketball, particularly from 3-point range. The Spartans entered Friday shooting just 16% from deep. MSU was better in that regard against Butler, going 7-for-20 (35%), but still not nearly as good as Izzo expects his squad to be.

One player who continues to struggle with his shot is junior guard Jaden Akins, who went 3-for-13 against the Bulldogs (23%), making two of his six attempts from 3-point range (33.3%). Through four games this season, Akins is shooting just 32.6% overall and 18.8% from behind the arc. Izzo expects him to turn it around soon.`

"I thought all in all, we shot it a little better," Izzo said. "We still missed some good shots, but Jaden (Akins), who was my best shooter all summer, is still struggling with his shot, which causes him to struggle defensively, but other than that, he knows it. Nobody works harder at it, he'll bounce back, but to go 3-for-13 with the shots he had creates (issues). Instead of shooting 55 percent, maybe 50 (percent) from the three (point range), we were short of that."

Still, Izzo wants to see his team continue to improve with its shooting because it will rejuventate the crowd and fans.

"Making shots cures a lot of evil," Izzo said.

The head coach was pleased with his team on the glass, as the Spartans out-rebounded the Bulldogs 42 to 32, and was also happy his team got 59 shots up and forced 12 turnovers.

Izzo had plenty of praise for Butler, which he called a "good team," and he specifically complimented a few Bulldogs, including DJ Davis, Jahmy Telfort and former Spartan Pierre Brooks II.

Speaking of Brooks, Izzo obviously didn't want him to have too good of a game against the Spartans, but wants him to thrive at Butler this season. Brooks finished with 13 points and four rebounds on Friday.

"I thought Pierre (Brooks) played good, and now I can be happy for him," Izzo said. "Before tonight I didn't want to be happy for him until after the game, but I thought he played good and looked good, so, believe it or not, I'm really happy for Pierre and hope he has a hell of a year."