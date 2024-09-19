Michigan State men's basketball releases 2024-2025 conference schedule

Michigan State men's basketball's 20-game conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season is out. Overall, MSU will play 31 total regular season games this year, along with a road exhibition matchup at Northern Michigan and a home exhibition contest against Ferris State .

Michigan State begins conference play on Dec. 4 at Minnesota. The first Big Ten game at the Breslin Center is scheduled for Dec. 7, as the Spartans host Nebraska.

After finishing up non-conference play for the remainder of December, MSU jumps back into Big Ten play in the new year on Jan. 3 in Columbus at Ohio State. After a six-day break, the Spartans host conference newcomer Washington on Jan. 9. Both the men and women will face the Huskies in East Lansing as the first new conference member each plays first. Three days later, MSU has a road game at Northwestern.

The Spartans then have back-to-back home games versus Penn State on Jan. 15 and Illinois on Jan. 19.

One potential unique twist this season will reportedly be a repeat of 2023 when MSU faced Rutgers at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according Jon Rothstein. The game is yet to be officially announced as relocated from Piscataway, but if so, the Spartans will once again play the Scarlet Knights at MSG. This season the matchup is set for Jan. 25, 2025, and MSU will look to avenge a 61-55 loss at The Garden on Feb. 4, 2023.

MSU then faces the Golden Gophers for the second time on Jan. 28, this time at the Breslin Center. After that, Michigan State has a pair of games in Los Angeles at USC on Saturday, Feb. 1 and at UCLA on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

On Feb. 8, Michigan State comes home to host Oregon. After that, the Spartans have a second-straight home game versus Indiana on Feb. 11 before traveling to Illinois on Feb. 15. It's back East Lansing to play Purdue on Feb. 18 after the Illini before a big rivalry showdown.

The first matchup with rival Michigan is set for Feb. 21 in Ann Arbor. Next, MSU closes out the month of February at Maryland on the 26th.

The Spartans then play Wisconsin at the Breslin Center on March 2 and before heading to to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on March 6. MSU then closes the regular season out with its second matchup against the Wolverines on March 9, this time at home.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 12 through March 16.

Michigan State is coming off a 20-15 record overall and 10-10 league record for the 2023-2024 season, having advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to North Carolina. The Spartans were selected to play in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th-straight season, a Big Ten record, but also the third-longest streak in NCAA history and officially recognized by the NCAA as the longest active streak.

MSU also participated in a trip to Spain last month where the Spartans finished 2-1 during a trip to the Iberian Peninsula. It was MSU's first overseas trip since the program visited Italy in 2015.

The full 2024-2025 Michigan State men's basketball schedule is below.