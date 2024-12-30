Michigan State Men's Basketball moves up in Coaches, holds in AP this week

Despite being off for the past week, Michigan State men's basketball has improved its position in USA Today Coaches Poll while holding steady in the AP Poll this week. The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and remain No. 18 in the AP.
Michigan State is one of five Big Ten programs in this week's AP Poll results and sits behind No. 15 UCLA and No. 9 Oregon.
Behind the Spartans are No. 20 Purdue and No. 22 Illinois. Receiving votes around the conference are Maryland (133, most of any unranked), Michigan (65), Ohio State (19), Indiana (11), Wisconsin (7), Penn State (5), and Nebraska (1).
The full AP Poll is available below.
AP Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Alabama
6. Florida
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Kentucky
11. UConn
12. Oklahoma
13. Texas A&M
14. Houston
15. UCLA
16. Cincinnati
17. Mississippi State
18. Michigan State
19. Gonzaga
20. Purdue
21. Memphis
22. Illinois
23. Arkansas
24. Ole Miss
25. Baylor
Big Ten teams in bold
MSU is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The general order remains the same as the AP with the exception Illinois is ahead of Purdue in the coaches and Maryland sits inside the top 25 rankings for coaches.
Michigan (49) is the long program from the league receiving votes.
The full Coaches Poll is available below.
USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024
1. Tennessee
2. Auburn
3. Iowa State
4. Duke
5. Florida
6. Alabama
7. Kansas
8. Marquette
9. Oregon
10. Oklahoma
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. UConn
14. Houston
15. Michigan State
16. Mississippi State
17. Cincinnati
18. UCLA
19. Gonzaga
20. Illinois
21. Baylor
22. Purdue
23. Ole Miss
24. Maryland
25. Memphis
Big Ten teams in bold
MSU will return to the court in just over an hour from publication of this article as it hosts Western Michigan at 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center.
