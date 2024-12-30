Advertisement
Published Dec 30, 2024
Michigan State Men's Basketball moves up in Coaches, holds in AP this week
Kevin Knight  •  Spartans Illustrated
Despite being off for the past week, Michigan State men's basketball has improved its position in USA Today Coaches Poll while holding steady in the AP Poll this week. The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and remain No. 18 in the AP.

Michigan State is one of five Big Ten programs in this week's AP Poll results and sits behind No. 15 UCLA and No. 9 Oregon.

Behind the Spartans are No. 20 Purdue and No. 22 Illinois. Receiving votes around the conference are Maryland (133, most of any unranked), Michigan (65), Ohio State (19), Indiana (11), Wisconsin (7), Penn State (5), and Nebraska (1).

The full AP Poll is available below.

AP Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Alabama

6. Florida

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Kentucky

11. UConn

12. Oklahoma

13. Texas A&M

14. Houston

15. UCLA

16. Cincinnati

17. Mississippi State

18. Michigan State

19. Gonzaga

20. Purdue

21. Memphis

22. Illinois

23. Arkansas

24. Ole Miss

25. Baylor

Big Ten teams in bold

MSU is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The general order remains the same as the AP with the exception Illinois is ahead of Purdue in the coaches and Maryland sits inside the top 25 rankings for coaches.

Michigan (49) is the long program from the league receiving votes.

The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024

1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Iowa State

4. Duke

5. Florida

6. Alabama

7. Kansas

8. Marquette

9. Oregon

10. Oklahoma

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. UConn

14. Houston

15. Michigan State

16. Mississippi State

17. Cincinnati

18. UCLA

19. Gonzaga

20. Illinois

21. Baylor

22. Purdue

23. Ole Miss

24. Maryland

25. Memphis

Big Ten teams in bold

MSU will return to the court in just over an hour from publication of this article as it hosts Western Michigan at 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State Men's Basketball 2024-2025 Schedule
+State Farm Champions Classic, *Maui Jim Maui Invitational
DateOpponentLocationTime (ET)/TVResults

Sun. Oct. 13

at Northern MI (Exh)

Marquette, MI

1 pm/BTN

70-53, MSU

Tue. Oct. 29

Ferris State (Exh)

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

85-67, MSU

Mon. Nov. 4

Monmouth

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/B1G+

81-57, MSU,
1-0

Thur. Nov. 7

Niagara

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

96-60, MSU, 2-0

Tue. Nov. 12

vs. Kansas+

Atlanta, GA

6:30 pm/ ESPN

69-77, KU, 2-1

Sat. Nov. 16

Bowling Green

East Lansing, MI

6 pm/BTN

86-72, MSU, 3-1

Tue. Nov. 19

Samford

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

83-75, MSU, 4-1

Tue. Nov. 25

vs. Colorado*

Lahaina, Maui, HI

5 pm/ ESPN2

72-56, MSU, 5-1

Wed. Nov. 26

vs. Memphis

Lahaina, Maui, HI

6 pm/ ESPN

71-63, MEM, 5-2

Thur. Nov. 27

vs. UNC

Lahaina, Maui, HI

9:30 pm/ ESPN 2

94-1, MSU, 6-2

Wed. Dec. 4

at Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8:30 pm/ BTN

90-72, MSU,
7-2 (1-0)

Thur. Dec. 7

Nebraska

East Lansing, MI

Noon/BTN

89-52, MSU 8-2 (2-0)

Tue. Dec. 17

vs. Oakland

Detroit, MI

7 pm/ ESPN2

77-58, MSU
9-2 (2-0)

Sat. Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic

East Lansing, MI

2 pm/FS1

86-69, MSU
10-2 (2-0)

Mon. Dec. 30

Western Michigan

East Lansing, MI

3 pm/BTN

Fri. Jan. 3

at Ohio State

Columbus, OH

8 pm/FOX

Thur. Jan. 9

Washington

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/BTN

Sun. Jan. 12

at Northwestern

Evanston, IL

Noon/4:30 pm
FOX

Wed. Jan. 15

Penn State

East Lansing, MI

7:30 pm /BTN

Sun. Jan. 19

Illinois

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

Sat. Jan. 25

at Rutgers

New York, NY

1:30 pm /CBS

Tue. Jan. 28

Minnesota

East Lansing, MI

8 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 1

at USC

Los Angeles, CA

4:30 pm/ Peacock

Tue. Feb. 4

at UCLA

Los Angeles, CA

10 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 8

Oregon

East Lansing, MI

Noon/FOX

Tue. Feb. 11

Indiana

East Lansing, MI

9 pm/ Peacock

Sat. Feb. 15

at Illinois

Champaign, IL

8 pm/FOX

Tue. Feb. 18

Purdue

East Lansing, MI

7 pm/ Peacock

Fri. Feb. 21

at Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

8 pm/FOX

Wed. Feb. 26

at Maryland

College Park, MD

6:30 pm/BTN

Sun. March 2

Wisconsin

East Lansing, MI

1:30 pm/CBS

Thu. March 6

at Iowa

Iowa City, IA

8 pm/FS1

Sun. March 9

Michigan

East Lansing, MI

Noon/CBS

March 12-16

Big Ten Tournament

Indianapolis, IN

Varies by day

