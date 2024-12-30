Michigan State Men's Basketball moves up in Coaches, holds in AP this week

Michigan State's Jase Richardson, left, talks with head coach Tom Izzo during a break in the action in the game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Despite being off for the past week, Michigan State men's basketball has improved its position in USA Today Coaches Poll while holding steady in the AP Poll this week. The Spartans moved up three spots to No. 15 in the Coaches Poll and remain No. 18 in the AP.

AP Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024

1. Tennessee 2. Auburn 3. Iowa State 4. Duke 5. Alabama 6. Florida 7. Kansas 8. Marquette 9. Oregon 10. Kentucky 11. UConn 12. Oklahoma 13. Texas A&M 14. Houston 15. UCLA 16. Cincinnati 17. Mississippi State 18. Michigan State 19. Gonzaga 20. Purdue 21. Memphis 22. Illinois 23. Arkansas 24. Ole Miss 25. Baylor Big Ten teams in bold

MSU is one of six Big Ten programs in this week's Coaches Poll results. The general order remains the same as the AP with the exception Illinois is ahead of Purdue in the coaches and Maryland sits inside the top 25 rankings for coaches. Michigan (49) is the long program from the league receiving votes. The full Coaches Poll is available below.

USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll Dec. 30, 2024

1. Tennessee 2. Auburn 3. Iowa State 4. Duke 5. Florida 6. Alabama 7. Kansas 8. Marquette 9. Oregon 10. Oklahoma 11. Kentucky 12. Texas A&M 13. UConn 14. Houston 15. Michigan State 16. Mississippi State 17. Cincinnati 18. UCLA 19. Gonzaga 20. Illinois 21. Baylor 22. Purdue 23. Ole Miss 24. Maryland 25. Memphis Big Ten teams in bold

MSU will return to the court in just over an hour from publication of this article as it hosts Western Michigan at 3 p.m. Eastern Time at the Breslin Center.

