Men's Basketball Preview: Western Michigan vs. No. 18 Michigan State

Michigan State's Tre Holloman gets introduced versus Florida Atlantic on Dec. 21, 2024.

After a nine-day break, No. 18 Michigan State men's basketball will return to action at the Breslin Center on Monday. The Spartans will face off against an in-state foe, the Western Michigan Broncos. The game will tip off at 3 p.m. Eastern time and will air on the Big Ten Network. The Spartans enter this matchup with a 10-2 overall record (2-0 in Big Ten play) and are currently on a five-game winning streak. In their last game on Dec. 21, MSU defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls by a final score of 86-69 in an impressive offensive showing. In the win against the Owls, sophomore forward Coen Carr had arguably the best performances of his college career, recording a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds, and sinking his first 3-pointer as a Spartan Three other Spartans also scored in double figures against FAU, with senior guard Jaden Akins and redshirt freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. each recording 13 points, and senior forward Frankie Fidler collecting 10 points in the win. Meanwhile, Western Michigan comes into East Lansing with a 3-8 overall record, and is currently on a four-game losing streak.

Michigan State Depth Chart and State of the Team

1- Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr..) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 3- Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 4- Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.) 5 - Syzmon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt) Throughout their five-game winning streak and so far during the 2024-2025 season, the Spartans have shined defensively, which is one of the main reasons they’re currently sitting with a 10-2 record. Michigan State is allowing an average of 67.5 points per game this season compared to scoring an average of 82.2 points per game. The Spartans held the Owls to 69 points in the win after the Owls were averaging over 87 points during their three-game winning streak before the game against MSU. Four different Spartans have led the team in scoring during the Spartans' current winning streak, including Carr, who led MSU in scoring twice against Florida Atlantic and Minnesota, sophomore forward Xavier Booker against Oakland, junior guard Tre Holloman against North Carolina, and Akins against Nebraska. Through the past five games, MSU has scored over 75 points in each, and is averaging 87.2 points per game during the streak. Meanwhile, MSU’s defense has continued to shine, allowing on average 68.4 points per game during that span. Monday's matchup against the Broncos will be the final of non-conference contest for MSU in the 2024-2025 regular season. The Spartans will enter Big Ten play for the rest of the campaign where their offense and defense will need to continue to play well if MSU hopes to reach the program's goal of securing its first Big Ten regular season title since 2020 — an accomplishment that has been difficult to reach for MSU the past few seasons. In the most most recent matchup between Western Michigan and Michigan State in 2021, the Spartans were victorious over the Broncos, winning 90-46. MSU leads the all-time series with WMU by a tally of 28-11.The Spartans are 22-7 in East Lansing.

Western Michigan Depth Chart and State of the Team

1- Chansey Willis Jr. (6’2” Jr.), EJ Ryans (6’3” Fr.), Donovan Williams (6’5” Sr.), Marquese Josephs (6’1” So.) 2- Brandon Muntu (6’4” Jr.), JaVaughn Hannah (6’4” Jr.) 3- Markhi Strickland (6’6” Jr.) 4- Owen Lobsinger (6’9” Sr.) 5- Max Burton (6’10” So.) As mentioned, Western Michigan has struggled this season, winning just three out of its 11 games thus far and taking four consecutive losses. Former Michigan State assistant coach Dwayne Stephens leads the Broncos. Stephens spent 19 seasons as an assistant and associate head coach under Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before leaving for Western Michigan after the 2021-2022 season. In three seasons with the Broncos, Stephens has a 23-47 overall record (13-23 in MAC play). The Broncos are coming off a heartbreaking 76-73 loss to Valparaiso, which ended on a half-court buzzer-beater by the Beacons. Redshirt junior guard/forward Markhi Strickland leads Western Michigan in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game on the season. Junior guard Chansey Willis Jr. and senior forward Owen Lobsinger are also players to watch for the Broncos in this matchup against the Spartans. The Broncos average 71.2 points per game and allow 73.5 points per game. Western Michigan has shot 43.1% overall this season, but 3-point shooting has been a struggle, as the Broncos shoot just 29.6% from deep. WMU's strength is its ability to rebound. Western Michigan ranks second in the MAC in rebounding behind Akron, averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Michigan State is also strong in rebounding (42.4 rebounds per game).

Game Preview and Prediction