After a stretch of home games, the Michigan State Spartans are back on the road as they travel to College Park to take on the Maryland Terrapins. The game will take place at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast live on CBS. The Spartans are coming off a 76-66 home victory over Minnesota Thursday, while the Terrapins fell on the road Wednesday to Northwestern. MSU is looking to get its first Big Ten road victory of the season when the teams meet Sunday.

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.), Injured: Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 22 (NET), No. 19 (Kenpom), No. 12 (Barttorvik)



The Spartans were able to once again defend homecourt in their most recent outing, taking down the Golden Gophers. Graduate guard Tyson Walker scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures for Michigan State, including 12 of the team's final 14 points.Graduate forward Malik Hall had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds, moving past the 1,000-point mark for his career early in the second half Junior guard Jaden Akins finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists while senior guard A.J. Hoggard had eight points and a game-high seven assists. The Spartans dominated in the paint, outscoring Minnesota 44-12, while also forcing 19 turnovers that led to 21 points.

Maryland: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jahmir Young (6'1" Sr.) 2 - Deshawn Harris-Smith (6'5" Fr.), Jahari Long (6'5" Sr.), Jaime Kasier Jr. (6'6" Fr.) 3 - Jordan Geronimo (6'6" Sr.), Noah Batchelor (6'6" So.) 4 - Donta Scott (6'8" Sr.) 5 - Julian Reese (6'9" Jr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A, RV (AP), No. N/A, RV (Coaches), No. 95 (NET), No. 68 (Kenpom), No. 90 (Barttorvik)

The Terps currently sit in the middle of the Big Ten standings as one of five teams with a 3-4 league record, and will need to start winning games to separate themselves from the crowd. UMD has been up and down in league play, recently defeating No. 10 Illinois on the road before following that big victory up with a loss to unranked Northwestern in a second straight road game in the land of Lincoln. In its last game, Maryland was led by electric guard Jahmir Young with 36 points in the loss to NU. Young leads the team in scoring with 20.8 PPG and is second in the conference in scoring. He also leads the team with 4.1 APG and grabs 4.2 RPG. Young is the top shooter on the team with 30 made threes on 32.6% shooting from deep. Young also scored 28 in the win over Illinois. Julian Reese is UMD's top interior player, the 6-foot-9, 230-pound junior is averaging 13.6 PPG and a team high 9.7 RPG. Reese is a true post presence, having not shot a 3-pointer all season. Donta Scott is another force in UMD's front-court. A 6-foot-8, 230-pound senior forward, he's averaging 10.7 PPG and 4.9 RPG. Back out on the perimeter, Maryland's next best back-court player is 6-foot-5 freshman DeShawn Harris-Smith who is adding 7.2 PPG and 4.7 RPG in his first season in College Park.

Game Breakdown and Prediction

Maryland is a team that can beat anybody or lose to anybody on any given night. In recent years, the Spartans have struggled on the road against Maryland, barely escaping XFinity Center on Feb. 1, 2022 with a two-point victory and falling 73-55 on Feb. 28, 2021. However, MSU has now won three of its last four at Maryland heading into Sunday's matchup. The Spartans must prove they can win on the road in the Big Ten. This game is shaping up to be a battle that might come down to who makes more plays down the stretch between the star guards in Jahmir Young and Tyson Walker. I think the Spartans find a way to secure their first Big Ten road win.

Prediction: Michigan State 70, Maryland 68

