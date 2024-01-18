Michigan State hosted Minnesota at the Breslin Center Thursday evening in a Big Ten matchup. The Spartans headed into the game holding a record of 10-7 (2-4 Big Ten) while the Golden Gophers boasted a 12-5 record (3-3 Big Ten). A win for the Spartans would push their home win streak to six games. And they did just that. Behind a late 10-2 run to end the game, Michigan State pulled away from a feisty Minnesota team to win 76-66.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbDogTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgNzYsIE1pbm5lc290YSA2Njxi cj48YnI+VGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIGltcHJvdmUgdG8gMy00IGluIEJpZyBUZW4g cGxheSBhbmQgaGF2ZSB3b24gdGhlaXIgc2l4dGggc3RyYWlnaHQgaG9tZSBn YW1lLiBUeXNvbiBXYWxrZXIsIE1hbGlrIEhhbGwgYW5kIEphZGVuIEFraW5z IGFsbCBzY29yZWQgaW4gZG91YmxlIGRpZ2l0cy4gSGFsbCBlbmRlZCB0aGUg Z2FtZSB3aXRoIGEgZG91YmxlLWRvdWJsZSAoMTYgcG9pbnRzLCAxMiByZWJv dW5kcykuPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3BhcnRhbnMgSWxsdXN0cmF0ZWQgKEBTcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TcGFy dGFuc1JpdmFscy9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODE1ODkwMjA5OTk4MDU3OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

Tyson Walker led the team in scoring with 21 points. Walker scored 12 of MSU’s last 14 points to help the Spartans pull away from the Golden Gophers in the final stretch. Malik Hall continued his spate good play Thursday evening. He finished the game with 16 points and 12 rebounds, posting a double-double for the first time this season and just the second time in his career. Hall's last double-double was at Duke on Dec. 1, 2020 when Hall scored 10 points and grabbed 10 boards. Jaden Akins also finished in double digits scoring with 10 points.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaCBteSBnb29kbmVzcywgTWFsaWsgSGFsbC4g8J+YszxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtbWFsaWtoYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBpYW1tYWxpa2hhbGw8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw8L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiBGUzEvPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQkJvbkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JCb25GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9GQVpSNnFHdWdiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkFaUjZxR3VnYjwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQjFH TUJCYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR01CQmFs bC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0ODE0NTA1MTE3ODI5NTM2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDE5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The Spartans brought out the usual five of Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Akins, Hall, and Mady Sissoko to start the game against the Golden Gophers. The Spartans seemed comfortable early, and at the under-16 timeout, Hall led all players with six of the team’s first 13 points, while also grabbing a rebound and an assist. Hall ended the first half with six points, four rebounds, and two assists. In the second half, Hall broke the 1,000 career point mark in a night full of MSU milestones.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQnJlc2xpbiBDZW50ZXIgY3Jvd2QgY29uZ3JhdHVsYXRlcyBN YWxpayBIYWxsIGZvciBwYXNzaW5nIHRoZSAxLDAwMCBjYXJlZXIgcG9pbnQg bWFyay4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05mZ0tvWE9mZHciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OZmdLb1hPZmR3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0YW5z IElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDgxNDU2 MzE1ODYyODgxMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxOSwg MjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

On top of Hall’s accomplishment, Tom Izzo coached in his 500th Big Ten game. In addition, Walker scored in double digits for the 18th consecutive game this season and for the 29th consecutive game dating back to last season. Walker is now four games away from tying Kalin Lucas’ record of 33 straight games of double-digit scoring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UeXNvbiBXYWxrZXIgaGFzIG5vdyBzY29yZWQgaW4gZG91YmxlIGRp Z2l0cyBpbiAyOSBjb25zZWN1dGl2ZSBnYW1lcyBkYXRpbmcgYmFjayB0byBs YXN0IHNlYXNvbi48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1c3RyYXRlZCAo QFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ4MTU3MTQyOTQ1ODkwNTM3P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgMTksIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Minnesota stayed in the game with its 3-point shooting. The Golden Gophers were, at one point, 7-for-13 from downtown. Minnesota's shooting went as stone cold as the winter temperatures in Minneapolis to close the game, though, as the Golden Gophers ended up missing their last seven 3-point attempts.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaW5uZXNvdGEgaXMgc2hvb3RpbmcgNy1mb3ItMTMgZnJvbSAzLXBv aW50IGxhbmQgYXMgdGhlIEdvbGRlbiBHb3BoZXJzIHRvb2sgYSBicmllZiBs ZWFkIGJlZm9yZSBNYWxpayBIYWxsJiMzOTtzIGJhc2tldCBnYXZlIHRoZSBT cGFydGFucyB0aGUgbGVhZCByaWdodCBiYWNrLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFNwYXJ0 YW5zIElsbHVzdHJhdGVkIChAU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU3BhcnRhbnNSaXZhbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDgx NDM1MzQ5OTY0MDY2NjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAx OSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

What hurt Minnesota throughout the game were turnovers. The Gophers turned the ball over 19 times and the Spartans cashed in on those turnovers. MSU scored 21 points off the 19 Minnesota turnovers. The Spartans kept the competition one-sided for ball security as MSU only had five turnovers itself. Another aspect of the game that worked in Michigan State’s favor were fouls. Minnesota’s Cam Christie, brother of former Spartan and current Los Angeles Laker Max Christie, fouled out with just over eight minutes remaining in the game. Minnesota was in foul trouble all night as Dawson Garcia, Mike Mitchell Jr., and Pharrel Payne all ended the game with four fouls. The Golden Gophers also struggled in the paint. MSU scored 44 points from inside the paint while Minnesota only scored 12. Additionally, the Spartans pushed the pace as they had 17 fast break points. The aforementioned 10-2 late run by the Spartans sealed the win for them. Michigan State improved to 11-7 overall and 3-4 in the Big Ten while Minnesota fell to 12-6 and 3-4 in the league action. Up next, the Spartans will hit the road for back-to-back games at Maryland and at Wisconsin before returning to the Breslin Center to take on Michigan.

_______________________________________________________________________________________ Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram. For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.