Michigan State Men's Basketball: Illinois Preview

Frankie Fidler celebrates an and-one play versus Penn State (Photo by Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Riding a 10-game win streak and sitting alone atop the Big Ten standings, Michigan State looks to continue its winning ways as the Spartans welcome in the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon. The game will take place at noon Eastern Time and will broadcast live on CBS. Last time out, Michigan State beat Penn State by a final score 90-85, while Illinois was dominant in its last game, defeating Indiana 94-69. The Spartans enter Sunday's contest at 15-2 overall and a perfect 6-0 in Big Ten play. The Fighting Illini currently sit at 13-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play. With Illinois currently one-and-half games back of the Spartans in the Big Ten standings, this will be a big contest for both sides, as each squad looks to win a Big Ten title. This has been a competitive series between the two programs. Sunday's game is the 130th all-time meeting all-time between Michigan State and Illinois. MSU has a slight lead in the all-time series, 65-64, including a 41-21 record at home (19-8 at the Breslin Center).

Michigan State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremy Fears Jr. (6’2” RS Fr.) 2 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Sr.), Jase Richardson (6'3" Fr.), Kur Teng (6'4" Fr.) 3 - Tre Holloman (6’2” Jr.), Frankie Fidler (6’7” Sr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" RS Fr.) 4 - Jaxon Kohler (6’9” Jr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" So.), Coen Carr (6’5” So.) 5 - Szymon Zapala (7'0" Sr.), Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Jesse McCulloch (6''10" Fr., expected to redshirt)

In typical Tom Izzo fashion, the Spartans have been a team that is all about rebounding and defending at a high level this season. Although Michigan State won its last game against Penn State, it was not exactly won on the defensive end, as the Nittany Lions were able to put up 85 points, and Izzo was not happy about his team's defensive effort. However, a big second half on the offensive end by senior forward and Nebraska Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler helped MSU secure a win. Fidler saw minutes at the four-position and scored 14 of his team-high 18 points in the second half to lead the Spartans in double figures. Senior guard Jaden Akins scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists. Junior guard Tre Holloman finished with 10 points and six assists. Meanwhile, redshirt freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. added eight points and seven assists. On Sunday against Illinois, the Spartans will need to have much more focus defensively in this game, as the Illini roster features NBA talent. Based on Izzo's word after the win over Penn State, expect to see Michigan State lock in defensively.

Illinois: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Kasparas Jakucionis (6'6" Fr.), Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (6'1" So.) 2 - Kylan Boswell (6'2" So.), Jake Davis (6'6" So.) 3 - Tre White (6'7" Jr.), Will Riley (6'8" Fr.) 4 - Ben Humrichous (6'9" Sr.) 5 - Tomislav Ivisic (7'1" So.), Morez Johnson Jr. (6'9" Fr.)

Illinois only has one active returning player from last year's Elite Eight team in guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn (guard/forward Ty Rodgers also returned, but plans to redshirt this season), but like head coach Brad Underwood typically does, he has done a great job of reloading the roster for the 2024-2025 campaign. One of the biggest new pieces is Lithuanian freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis. Jakucionis has been one of the best players in the country this season, averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, all while shooting 50% from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range. Along with Jakucionis, the Fighting Illini start one of the better on-ball defenders in the Big Ten in guard Kylan Boswell. On the wings, the Illini have a great combination of shooting and "glue guys" with Ben Humrichous and Tre White. Down low, Illinois has one of the few true 7-footers in the conference in center Tomislav Ivisic. Illinois will be coming into a hostile environment in East Lansing, as MSU is 9-0 at the Breslin Center this season. However, expect the Fighting Illini to be ready for the challenge.

Game Breakdown and Prediction