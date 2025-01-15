The Spartans remain perfect in the Big Ten with win over Penn State

As has been the story the last few games for Michigan State, the Spartans were able to get out to an early lead against Penn State, with most of their inflicted damage coming from three point range.

Threes by Jaxon Kohler, Jaden Akins, and Tre Holloman helped the Spartans race out to an 11-6 lead at the first media timeout. After a few defensive lapses, the bench for Michigan State came in and contributed in a variety of ways. Drives and finishes by Coen Carr and Jase Richardson saw the Michigan State lead grow to seven with 12 minutes left in the first half.

Penn State prides themselves on forcing turnovers and playing fast. The Spartans not only did not feed into the Penn State style early, but they were actually the team who were forcing turnovers and turning them into points.

At the under-eight minute media timeout, Penn State had turned the ball over seven times which led to 13 points for the Spartans, and a 31-20 lead. With their backs against the wall in the first half, the Nittany Lions made an adjustment by going zone; this approach led to some offensive confusion and bad shots from the Spartans.

Penn State capitalized on these bad shots and cut the lead to five with just under six minutes to go. From that point on, the Spartans settled in and went on a 7-0 run and took a 46-36 lead into halftime. At that point, the Spartans were led by Coen Carr who scored nine points off the bench. Ten different Spartans scored in the first half for the second game in a row, all while only turning the ball over three times.