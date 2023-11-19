After a resounding win versus the Butler Bulldogs the No. 18-ranked Michigan State Spartans are once again set to take their home court as the team welcome in the Alcorn State Braves. The game will take place at 6 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The Spartans come into this game with a record of 2-2 after a 20-point home win over Butler (74-54). Alcorn State comes into this game with a 1-3 record after falling to UAB by a score of 80-77. With the Arizona (currently ranked No. 3 in the country) game on the horizon, the Spartans must resist the urge to look ahead.

Michigan Sate: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - A.J. Hoggard (6’4” Sr.), Tre Holloman (6’2” So.) 2 - Tyson Walker (6’0” Graduate Sr.), Jeremy Fears Jr. (6'2" Fr.) 3 - Jaden Akins (6’4” Jr.), Coen Carr (6’5” Fr.), Gehrig Normand (6'5" Fr.) 4 - Malik Hall (6’8” Graduate Sr.), Xavier Booker (6'11" Fr.) 5 - Carson Cooper (6’11” So.), Mady Sissoko (6’9” Sr.) Injured: Jaxon Kohler (6’9” So.) Rankings & Ratings: No. 18 (AP), No.19 (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.25 (Kenpom), No.15 (Barttorvik)

Michigan State was able to notch a win in the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup against Butler, which came into the game with a 3-0 record, on Friday night in East Lansing. The game against Butler was arguably the first game this season that the Spartans were able to put together a complete performance. The insertion of center Carson Copper into the starting lineup really provided a spark to the Spartans. Point guard A.J. Hoggard was finally able to put together a nice game as well, which was a welcome sight for all Spartans as he has struggled early on in the season. Cooper finished the game with three points, 11 rebounds (four offensive rebounds), two blocks and a steal. Hoggard had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. If the Spartans can get the All-American level play out of guard Tyson Walker, who led the MSU in scoring versus Butler with 21 points, combined with Hoggard, then the team's ceiling will surely be raised. Obviously, Alcorn State is a team that the Spartans should easily be able to take care of, but the team must be focused on Sunday with the aforementioned matchup with Arizona set for Thursday.

Alcorn State: Depth Chart and State of the Team 1 - Jeremiah Grambell (Sr.), Byron Johnson (Sr.) 2 - Djahi Binet (Sr.) 3 - Jalen Hawkins (Sr.) 4 - Dekedran Thorn (Sr.) 5 - Jeremiah Kendall (Sr.) Injured: Rankings & Ratings: No. N/A (AP), No. N/A (Coaches), N/A (NET), No.261 (Kenpom), No.286 (Barttorvik)

Alcorn State is a team that has a lot of older players that have played a lot of basketball in their careers. The Braves have had success in the past couple seasons, winning Southwestern Athletic Conference regualr-season title in each of the past two seasons, including tying for the championship with Grambling State last year. The Braves also made the NIT last season. Senior Jeremiah Kendall is one of the best players in the country that no one knows about. He leads this Alcorn State team in virtually every category with 21.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. This is a team that obviously isn't highly thought of this season, and again, Michigan State has an obvious talent advantage in this game, but if the Spartans do not come to play, the Braves can give MSU a run.

Game Overview and Prediction

This game will be a mental test for Michigan State more than anything. With a top-three Arizona team coming up, the Spartans must show the veteran leadership and toughness to come out strong and play well in this game. I think Michigan State come out fast and locked in on this game and wins quite easily. Score Prediction: Michigan State 83, Alcorn State 55