On Friday night, Michigan State bounced back after its loss to Duke earlier in the week with a convincing 20-point victory against Butler, 74-54.

Tyson Walker, Malik Hall and A.J. Hoggard all scored in double figures and the shooting was much improved (47.5% overall) as a team. Head coach Tom Izzo also shook up the starting lineup as Carson Cooper started for Mady Sissoko at the center position.

Cooper said that Izzo “hinted” at him getting the start after the Duke game, but he didn’t know for sure until Wednesday that he was going to start against Butler.

Cooper talked after the game about what it was like leading up to getting his first career start as a Spartan.

“I usually get nervous before every game,” Cooper said in the locker room on Friday night. “I mean it’s a good thing. It usually means that you care about it, right? I was probably more nervous than usual. I just kept telling myself that I deserve it. I’m just gonna keep working hard and just gonna keep doing what Coach (Izzo) puts me out there to do.”

Cooper finished the game with 11 rebounds (four on the offensive glass), two blocks and a steal.

Cooper was able to provide a spark to the starting lineup as the Spartans got off to a fast start, which has not been a common occurrence so far this season for Michigan State.