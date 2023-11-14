Michigan State men's basketball, ranked No. 18 in the country, came into its showdown with No. 9 Duke, which was played as part of the Champions Classic event in Chicago, in need of a dramatic improvement on defense and from beyond the arc as a collective. While the team made significant strides, the balance of the effort proved insufficient to overcome the talented Blue Devils team as the Spartans fell by a final score of 74-65.

The first half saw the Spartans put forth a generally excellent start defensively through the first 10 minutes of the contest — forcing turnovers, contesting shots and rebounding the ball well. Unfortunately, the Spartans continued to shoot a woeful percentage from long-range in the first half, shooting an eye-watering 2-for-13 from 3-point range for a paltry 15.4%. The Spartans put forth a strong effort and generally paid attention to the game plan in the first half of the half, but as shots continued to miss, the Spartans goal of defending without fouling fell by the wayside. Duke’s talented team — replete with five-star recruits — runs its offense through Kyle Filipowski, the talented 7-foot center. When Filipowski needs help, the Blue Devils tend to work hard to put referees in positions to call fouls. So, when Filipowski went to the bench with two fouls midway through the first half, Duke predictably pressured the paint and forced referees to call fouls, leveraging a dramatic foul disparity (to the tune of six Duke fouls to 11 Spartan fouls called) to ensure the offense remained consistently able to put points on the board. By halftime, Duke had shot 11-for-14 (78%) from the foul-line, while Michigan State shot 0-for-2 (0%). Down 11 points at the half (31-20), the Spartans needed to renew their efforts to limit dribble penetration, hit wide-open shots and do a better job of pressuring the paint. In the second half, the Spartans came out with great passion and excellent execution. Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins all pitched in important baskets. A.J. Hoggard pulled the strings early on in the half assisting on a beautiful cross-court pass to Hall for a horizon-opening 3-pointer, and a transition and-one opportunity for Hall on a beautiful threaded pass. As the half progressed, Akins chipped in two put-back baskets, in addition to his co-team-leading eight rebounds (three offensive), and Walker took over the contest drilling contested 3-point shots (3-for-5 for the game), making tough baskets in the paint that Duke was able to contest without being called for fouls, and setting up Coen Carr for a beautiful alley-oop.

Ultimately, the team's first-half foul trouble, the eerily familiar free-throw disparity that seems to plague Michigan State contests against Duke, and missed wide-open jump-shots (particularly in the first half) told the story in this contest. Michigan State held Duke to 45% from the field (including 27% from 3-point range), but could not generate enough offense of its own to surmount the double-digit halftime deficit. For Duke, Caleb Foster, a five-star freshman guard, chipped in a crucial 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field (87.5%), including a series of crucial baskets in the second half that saw Hoggard leave Foster wide open for 3-point shots.

Areas for Concern

The major area for concern remains the seemingly inexplicable jump-shooting woes of the team. Michigan State has three players with career 3-point shooting averages around or over 40%, and another couple who are clearly capable of hitting 3-point shots in the mid-30s as a percentage. To date, the Spartans have not shot anywhere near their career percentages. Unfortunately, the statistical likelihood of an impending and overwhelming regression has not happened for each of the players, and, in this case, ensured another frustrating and tantalizing loss. Michigan State finished the game versus Duke shooting 6-for-19 from deep (32%), but went 4-for-6 in the second half (66.7%). Overall, Michigan State went 26-for-63 (41%) from the field. Duke was 22-for-49 overall (45%), but was actually slightly worse from 3-point range at 27% (6-for-22). The shooting has already begun to turn around for Michigan State as a whole (thanks to Walker's 3-for-5 shooting from deep on the night), so ultimately this team is on a good path even though the record is a major departure from preseason hopes and expectations.

Individual Player Observations

A.J. Hoggard turned in yet another woeful offensive scoring performance and made crucial defensive mistakes in leaving Foster open repeatedly in the second half, while his point-of-attack defense and passing have really begun to round into shape, Hoggard must play better on both ends for this team to reach its goals. Malik Hall turned in an important scoring night, especially in the second half, but his defensive night was marred by a set of bad fouls. Tyson Walker and Jaden Akins came alive in the second half; Akins on the offensive glass and Walker off the bounce and, at long last, from behind the 3-point arc. Underclassmen Coen Carr and Carson Cooper—"C4" — maybe an apt moniker for an explosive and dynamic duo off the bench— defended well, rebounded, got deflections, set good screens, and, crucially, played foul-free basketball in the second half.

Key Stat for the Game

7-for-12 free-throws for Michigan State (58%) compared with 24-for-30 free-throws for Duke (80%).

Looking Ahead and Avenues for Growth

Key areas for improvement: it is time for Carson Cooper to get a chance to start games, and for Xavier Booker to get more of a chance to play in games. The Spartan upperclassmen cannot have any more halves where all five of them play poorly — at least two or three of Hoggard, Walker, Akins, Hall and Mady Sissoko must find a way to produce on the offensive end in each half. The shooting will continue to improve, which will open up the floor and provide more lanes for drivers and guys crashing the offensive glass. This team should get rolling soon, and this frustrating loss may be their last for a while.