Michigan State has added tight end Tyneil Hopper from the transfer portal. Hopper spent the past five seasons, including a redshirt during his freshman year, at Boise State. He announced he had entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and received an offer from Michigan State on Dec. 14.

As a redshirt senior, Hopper played in 13 games this past fall. He compiled 13 catches for 108 yards, good for an average of 8.31 yards that includes a long of 30 yards, but no touchdowns. He was second in receptions by tight ends in 2022 for the Broncos, but led the team in receiving yards (132) and touchdowns (two) from the position in 2021.

Hopper originally hails from Roswell, Georgia where Rivals rated the four-star high school prospect as the No. 19 tight end in the 2018 class and No. 44 prospect in his home state. He will arrive in East Lansing with one season of eligibility remaining.

Hopper is the fifth transfer player to join Michigan State since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 5. Track all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity here.