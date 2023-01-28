Michigan State hockey swept by No. 2 Minnesota
Michigan State hockey was swept by No. 2 Minnesota in four games this season, falling in two games back in December and now twice in Minneapolis.
In the first game, MSU was shutout by goaltender Justen Close as the Golden Gophers completely dominated the Spartans. Michigan State was competitive in the rematch, despite falling 6-3.
The Spartans are now 13-13-2 on the season with 24 points in the Big Ten. After a victory against Penn State, Michigan has now moved into a tie with MSU for fifth place in the standings. No. 5 would play No. 4 (currently Notre Dame) on the road. The No. 6-seed would face the No. 3-seed on the road (currently Ohio State).
MSU hosts Notre Dame next weekend as the Spartans look to regroup. In the Saturday contest, Michigan State will honor its senior class.
Three weekends remain on MSU’s calendar: a home-and-neutral in Detroit against Michigan following the Notre Dame series, along with a road series against Wisconsin.
First Period
Close was the star of the first period, shutting down several of MSU’s attempts early on. If not for Close, MSU may have had a multi-goal lead after the first period.
Second Period
Opening the scoring was Karsen Dorwart, who put MSU ahead 1-0 early in the second period.
Minnesota responded with a rocket from Jimmy Snuggerud, tying the game 1-1. Dorwart teamed up with Daniel Russell to put Michigan State back on top 2-1 moments later, but it was Minnesota’s Garrett Pinomiemi who cleaned up a rebound after a save from Dylan St. Cyr to tie the game again.
At first, it appeared to be the save of the year for St. Cyr. Officials went to review it twice; once the goalpost looked like it fell off its moorings and a second time for goaltender interference. The goal stood. With 4:32 left in the second period, Bryce Brodzinski scored on a breakaway to put Minnesota ahead 3-2.
Third Period
At this point, the game got away from MSU. Within the first eight minutes, both Ryan Chesley and Matthew Knies scored to give Minnesota a 5-2 lead. Snuggerud scored his second of the game to finish off scoring for the Golden Gophers, going up 6-2.
MSU’s Cole Krygier scored with 1:20 remaining in the game. The Spartans lost 6-3.