Michigan State hockey was swept by No. 2 Minnesota in four games this season, falling in two games back in December and now twice in Minneapolis.

In the first game, MSU was shutout by goaltender Justen Close as the Golden Gophers completely dominated the Spartans. Michigan State was competitive in the rematch, despite falling 6-3.

The Spartans are now 13-13-2 on the season with 24 points in the Big Ten. After a victory against Penn State, Michigan has now moved into a tie with MSU for fifth place in the standings. No. 5 would play No. 4 (currently Notre Dame) on the road. The No. 6-seed would face the No. 3-seed on the road (currently Ohio State).

MSU hosts Notre Dame next weekend as the Spartans look to regroup. In the Saturday contest, Michigan State will honor its senior class.

Three weekends remain on MSU’s calendar: a home-and-neutral in Detroit against Michigan following the Notre Dame series, along with a road series against Wisconsin.