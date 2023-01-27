Michigan State men’s ice hockey fell to Minnesota tonight 8-0, the most the Spartans have ever allowed all season. It was also the most Minnesota has scored this season. The last time Minnesota scored eight goals is when the team defeated Wisconsin last season. After two periods, graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr was pulled in favor of junior Pierce Charleson. It was also the eighth consecutive game in which MSU allowed a power-play goal. Earlier this season, the Spartans killed 16 consecutive penalties. Michigan State made several mistakes in the game tonight, often falling out of position, failing to cover guys, falling down or otherwise. The Spartans will look to rebound again tomorrow as both teams face off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

First Period

To begin the game, Minnesota’s Ryan Johnson won the face-off and sent it back to defenseman Brock Faber who noticed Logan Cooley up the ice. Cooley caught MSU out of position, notably Cole Krygier, as he put it past St. Cyr. Minnesota went ahead 1-0. Michigan State had some clean looks in the next 15 minutes, actually finishing the period ahead on face-off wins and relatively even in the shot department. The final five minutes of the period were less kind to Michigan State as Minnesota completely dominated, almost as though the team was on the power-play. Eventually, playing in the defensive zone caught up with MSU. As a battle for the puck ensued, Minnesota ended up victorious. A shot by Johnson was stopped by St. Cyr, but the rebound was cleaned up by Jimmy Snuggerud, giving the Golden Gophers a 2-0 lead.

Second Period

The middle frame was the worst for the Spartans, who fell behind 5-0 after two. First it was Connor Kurth who found a loose puck in front of the net. He lifted the puck over St. Cyr to put Minnesota ahead 3-0. 10 minutes later, Minnesota went up 4-0 after Matthew Knies crashed the net. Next, Michigan State's Gavin Best turned the puck over in the offensive zone while MSU was in the middle of a shift change. Mike Koster put home the rebound to give Minnesota a 5-0 lead.

Third Period