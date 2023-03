Michigan State men's ice hockey has received a commitment from defenseman James Crossman through the transfer portal. Crossman comes from Brown University for his graduate season. He had nine goals and three assists last season for the Bears.

He played in 69 career games at Brown, scoring 12 goals and recording 11 assists for a total of 23 points.

Crossman is the fourth transfer that MSU has acquired so far this offersason. Previously, the Spartans were able to gain commitments from Miami's Red Savage, Minnesota-Duluth's Isaac Howard and Reed Lebster from UMass.

According to a source, one incoming freshman has signed but has yet to be announced. The Spartans could also dive into the transfer portal for some new additions as well.