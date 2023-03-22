Michigan State men's ice hockey has added its second portal prospect in as many days. Center Redmond "Red" Savage will spend the next season in East Lansing, Michigan with the Spartans after playing for Miami for two seasons.

Savage was a fourth-round pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He was on my transfer portal watchlist since it opened on Monday morning. Yesterday, Michigan State added right wing Reed Lebster from UMass.

Last season, Savage had 14 points in 32 games. However, his scouting report suggests he has the potential for more. Elite Prospects says that Savage's offensive game is "refined" and that "he’s a threat from mid-range with his mechanically-sound wrister shot."

The addition of Savage gives MSU some more depth at center. Going forward, I'd expect head coach Adam Nightingale's transfer portal additions to be veterans who can take the pressure off of the several freshman who will be signing in the next couple of months.

As far as Savage goes, this could be a good move for him. Given the right situation, he can excel in production. With the U.S. National Development Program, Savage had 42 points in 46 games. He'll have more talent around him at Michigan State.

Keep up to date with Michigan State hockey recruiting via my spreadsheet.