Michigan State men's ice hockey has gained UMass right wing Reed Lebster from the transfer portal. The portal officially opened yesterday and already has more than 120 entries.

The Spartans have lost junior center Zach Dubinsky to the University of Vermont and sophomore center Jesse Tucker to Clarkson University so far. Junior defenseman Powell Connor, senior forward Kyle Haskins and senior forward Ryan Nolan are in the portal but have yet to commit to another university.

Initially, a rumor this week suggested that brothers Luke and Riley Hughes would be quickly announced to transfer from Northeastern to Michigan State. However, a source has told Spartans Illustrated that the claim is false.

Instead, MSU's first portal addition is Lebster, who spent the majority of last season on UMass' first line. He scored eight goals and 14 assists last season for the Minutemen. Lebster has a solid rapport with Michigan State associate head coach Jared DeMichiel. Lebster joined UMass in 2019 as a freshman under DeMichiel until this past season when DeMichiel was hired at MSU.

Originally from Grand Rapids, Lebster could be a solid addition on MSU's top scoring line which pairs will-be sophomores Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell together. Lebster is a top six forward with championship experience. UMass defeated St. Cloud State to win the 2021 Frozen Four. Lebster has one year of NCAA eligibility left.

