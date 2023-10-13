This green-white-green uniform combination is very popular among the fanbase and was met with praise on social media.

With another social media reveal of clips from Week five's matchup, MSU has revealed a green helmet with the Spartan head logo, white jersey and green pants.

As Michigan State comes out of its bye week, the Spartans have revealed their uniform look for Saturday’s game at Rutgers .

-This is the sixth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in six games this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.

-This is the first game in 2023 where the Spartans have not debuted a new uniform piece, they have worn this helmet, jersey and pants this year.

-This is the fourth time MSU has gone green-white-green in the “uniform reveal” era (2020-present). The Spartans are 2-1 in the previous three games.

Next week is the reveal most of the fans have been waiting for. The one ahead of the big rivalry matchup against Michigan. Most of the social media buzz and reasonable expectation is around the expected debut of the “Shadows”, or black, alternate uniforms. Despite saying at this summer’s reveal that the black uniform components would be regular wear for MSU, the Spartans have yet to debut any part of the black uniforms on the field. I have my doubts in favor of the all-green look, but most would favor next week’s game as the Shadows’ long-awaited debut. A night game, the biggest game of the year and a national tv audience seems like the perfect recipe for a new uniform.