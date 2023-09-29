As the Michigan State football team heads to Iowa for the first road game of the 2023 season, a new uniform has been revealed. With the now-normal social media reveal of clips from last week’s matchup, MSU has revealed a white helmet with a skinny green stripe and a green "Block S" logo, a white jersey, and white pants. The "Block S" logo is featured on both sides of the helmet, unlike the "Block S" green lids worn by MSU once each in 2020 through 2022. The front player numbers on both sides of the stripe have also been removed from this rendition of the helmet.

Content Loading

Some quick facts: -The streak continues; this is the fifth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in five weeks this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019. -This is the first time the "Block S" has ever been worn on a white helmet. This is also the first skinny stripe on a helmet since the redesign. -This is the first time we have seen the new white jersey, which was revealed this July. -This is the 15th time MSU has gone white-white-white since introducing the white helmet in 2017. MSU has a 4-10 record in previous such games.

Content Loading

