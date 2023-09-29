Michigan State Football Uniforms: Brand new helmet for road test at Iowa
As the Michigan State football team heads to Iowa for the first road game of the 2023 season, a new uniform has been revealed.
With the now-normal social media reveal of clips from last week’s matchup, MSU has revealed a white helmet with a skinny green stripe and a green "Block S" logo, a white jersey, and white pants.
The "Block S" logo is featured on both sides of the helmet, unlike the "Block S" green lids worn by MSU once each in 2020 through 2022. The front player numbers on both sides of the stripe have also been removed from this rendition of the helmet.
Some quick facts:
-The streak continues; this is the fifth unique uniform combo MSU has worn in five weeks this season. MSU has not repeated a uniform within its own season since 2019.
-This is the first time the "Block S" has ever been worn on a white helmet. This is also the first skinny stripe on a helmet since the redesign.
-This is the first time we have seen the new white jersey, which was revealed this July.
-This is the 15th time MSU has gone white-white-white since introducing the white helmet in 2017. MSU has a 4-10 record in previous such games.
The "Block S" on a white helmet is certainly a surprising, but a welcome choice for the first road game of 2023.
Most fans, like myself, assumed we would see a basic combo, such as green-white-white or all-white with the Spartan head logo. The MSU football equipment team and the coaching staff certainly have been keeping the fanbase guessing in 2023.
Are you excited to see a different spin of the "Block S" logo? Are you tired of the all-white and the bad luck it tends to bring? What would you like to see in two weeks at Rutgers?
