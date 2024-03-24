MSU came into this matchup against one-seed North Carolina with a lot of optimism, earned from an impressive 69-51 first round win over Mississippi State.

With 8:45 left in the first half, that optimism felt legitimized as the Spartans built a 12-point lead, 26-14.

From that moment on, the Spartans would be outscored by 28 throughout the remainder of the game. A 27-5 UNC run to end the half left MSU facing a nine-point deficit going into the break.

MSU fought back in the second half, even cutting the Tar Heel lead to just two points with 15:58 left in the game, but after an exchange of blows for the following few minutes, the Tar Heels extended their lead beyond reach.

A team with national championship aspirations before the season began fell short in a game that embodied their ethos this season. Tom Izzo called Michigan State's season 'consistently inconsistent.'

The highs were awe-inspiring, the lows were unwatchable.