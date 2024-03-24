Michigan State Basketball: Inside the locker room following loss to UNC
MSU is eliminated in the round of 32, in a 85-69 loss to North Carolina
MSU came into this matchup against one-seed North Carolina with a lot of optimism, earned from an impressive 69-51 first round win over Mississippi State.
With 8:45 left in the first half, that optimism felt legitimized as the Spartans built a 12-point lead, 26-14.
From that moment on, the Spartans would be outscored by 28 throughout the remainder of the game. A 27-5 UNC run to end the half left MSU facing a nine-point deficit going into the break.
MSU fought back in the second half, even cutting the Tar Heel lead to just two points with 15:58 left in the game, but after an exchange of blows for the following few minutes, the Tar Heels extended their lead beyond reach.
A team with national championship aspirations before the season began fell short in a game that embodied their ethos this season. Tom Izzo called Michigan State's season 'consistently inconsistent.'
The highs were awe-inspiring, the lows were unwatchable.
Postgame Locker Room
XAVIER BOOKER
Booker talked about his first year in the green and white.
"Obviously, some parts of it didn’t go as well as I wanted it to, but at some point in life you gotta face adversity, so I wouldn’t change the stuff that I went through early on this season," said Booker. "That’s all part of God's plan.”
Looking back to the first game of the season, what would today's Booker tell himself at that point?
”Give everything you got when you are on the court,” Booker said, “Gotta make the most of your minutes.”
Booker was asked what he expected his role/minutes to look like heading into this season.
”i didn’t know how it would go, I didn't expect to like not play some games, end of the day though — I use those things as motivation, fuel to grow,” said Booker.
Then came the big question: “Do you plan to come back to Michigan State next year?”
