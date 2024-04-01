Michigan State and Rutgers completed a three game series over the weekend in East Lansing, with the Spartans coming out on top with a series win, going 2-1 over the Scarlet Knights.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XQUxLLU9GRiBWSUNUT1JZIEZPUiBNU1UhISE8YnI+PGJyPkZpbmFs IHNjb3JlIGZyb20gTWNMYW5lIFN0YWRpdW0gYXQgS29icyBGaWVsZDo8YnI+ TVNVIDMsIFJ1dGdlcnMgMjxicj48YnI+U3BhcnRhbnMgd2FsayBpdCBvZmYg YXMgUnlhbiBNY0theSYjMzk7cyBSQkkgc2luZ2xlIGRyaXZlcyBpbiBOaWNr IFdpbGxpYW1zISE8YnI+PGJyPk1TVSB3aW5zIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHYmFzZWJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEIxR2Jhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiBob21lLW9wZW5pbmcgc2VyaWVzLCAyLTEuPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpY3RvcnlGb3JN U1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaWN0b3J5 Rm9yTVNVPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlh bm1ja2F5NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5tY2theTUxPC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2Fya0RpbGxvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AS2Fya0RpbGxvbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pY2tsYXNXaWxsaWFtMT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmlja2xhc1dpbGxpYW0xPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vc04wMHVGY2E4SCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NOMDB1 RmNhOEg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwg KEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N U1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NDUzNTc2NzMxNjE1NjkwMD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Coming into play, both the Spartans and Scarlet Knights have had recent success. MSU entered the weekend having defeated its in-state rival Michigan by a score of 16-6 in a non-conference matchup, and the Scarlet Knights handled fellow in-state opponent NJIT 8-3, both games on Tuesday for each respective team. Although both were coming off midweek victories, Rutgers has had the better overall season with a record of 18-7 heading into the weekend series against Michigan State. The Spartans on the other hand, came in with a 10-13 record. In game one, the pitching on both sides shined as Rutgers starter Justin Sinibaldi delivered six innings while only giving up one earned run and striking out four Spartan batters. Joseph Dzierwa, MSU's ace, also performed well as he pitched six scoreless innings and scattering four hits in his outing. The difference in game one were the bullpens. Michigan State’s bullpen surrendered four earned runs against Rutgers, while the Rutgers' bullpen went three innings of shutout baseball, propelling the Scarlet Knights to a 4-2 victory despite MSU taking an early 2-0 lead it held through the end of the seventh. Cameron Love drove in the game winning runs in the top of the ninth with a single up the middle.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIGRvdWJsZSBwbGF5IGZyb20gU2V5bW91ciB0byBNY0theSBhbmQg QW5kZXJzb24gdG8gZW5kIHNpeHRoIGlubmluZyBmb3IgTWljaGlnYW4gU3Rh dGUhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3Jl ZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVu PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFuZHlTZXlt b3VyMTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJhbmR5U2V5bW91cjE0PC9h PiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUnlhbm1ja2F5NTE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5tY2theTUxPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamFjb2JkYW5kZXJzb241P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWNvYmRhbmRlcnNvbjU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RQk5FSmJqaURKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUUJO RUpiamlESjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBCYXNlYmFs bCAoQE1TVUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01TVUJhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzczODIyMTY5MTQ0NzgyODUxP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI5LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In game two, Nick Powers took the mound for the Spartans, and he dazzled with seven impressive innings while only giving up two earned runs. Starting pitching would be the difference in game two as Christian Coppola struggled for the Scarlet Knights. Coppola gave up four runs and walked four batters in five innings of work.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb3VibGUgcGxheSBmb3IgdGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIHRvIGVuZCB0aGUg aGFsZi1pbm5pbmchIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFz aHRhZy9Hb0dyZWVuP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jR29HcmVlbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1JhbmR5U2V5bW91cjE0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYW5keVNl eW1vdXIxNDwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5 YW5tY2theTUxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSeWFubWNrYXk1MTwv YT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05pY2tsYXNXaWxs aWFtMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmlja2xhc1dpbGxpYW0xPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaU05dlFNN01KOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2lNOXZRTTdNSjg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3Rh dGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NDE2NTQwNTMzMTgz NzM3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Jack Frank, right fielder for the Spartans, had an outstanding day at the plate as he went 2-4 with a home run and four RBIs. MSU improved to 11-14 and Rutgers dropped to 19-8 with the Saturday victory while the Spartans evened the series heading into Sunday's finale for a chance to take an early series win in Big Ten action.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWNrIEZyYW5rJiMzOTtzIDM5My1mdCBob21lIHJ1biBpbnRvIHRo ZSBSZWQgQ2VkYXIhPGJyPjxicj4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSmFja0ZfMjI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGphY2tm XzIyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcE1PcEN6a0lXZiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BNT3BDemtJV2Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGln YW4gU3RhdGUgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBNU1VCYXNlYmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VCYXNlYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3NDE3MDEx Nzc4NzQ5NjQ4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAzMCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Game three was a classic rubber match in East Lansing with Nick Ferazzi taking the mound against Zack Konstantinovsky. Both young men threw the ball with a purpose in the rubber match, as Ferazzi went seven innings for the Spartans while giving up just two runs. Konstantinovsky threw six scoreless innings for the Scarlet Knights and also struck out four batters. The later stages of game three were the complete opposite of game one as MSU's bullpen outshined the RU's bullpen in this one. Ryan McKay would walk the Scarlet Knights off in the ninth with an RBI single.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgZnJlc2htYW4gd2Fsa3MgaXQgb2ZmLiDwn5KlPGJyPjxicj5S eWFuIE1jS2F5IGNvbWVzIHVwIHdpdGggdGhlIGJpZyBoaXQgaW4gdGhlIDl0 aCBpbm5pbmcgdG8gc2VuZCBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSB0byBhIHNlcmllcyB3 aW4gb3ZlciBSdXRnZXJzLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Unlhbm1ja2F5NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5YW5tY2theTUx PC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVQmFzZWJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVUJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQkxlZ243UEx1UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JMZWduN1BMdVI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBCYXNlYmFsbCAo QEIxR2Jhc2ViYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Ix R2Jhc2ViYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc0NjMyOTI1ODgwODI4MTI3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan State recorded its first Big Ten series win of the season while Rutgers suffered its first series loss in league play on the year. MSU improved to 12-14 overall and 3-3 in conference play. MSU will hit the road next with two weeknight games this week, first taking on Notre Dame in South Bend on Tuesday before facing off against the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing on Wednesday for the 2024 Crosstown Showdown.