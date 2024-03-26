Rivalry wins continue: Michigan State buries Michigan in baseball
From the fourth inning to the ninth inning Tuesday night, the Michigan State Spartans put on a clinic at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, scoring thirteen unanswered runs, capped off by a seven-run ninth inning to take a 16-3 lead over their in-state rival, Michigan Wolverines, eventually locking down the win by a final score of 16-6.
Tuesday was the final scheduled game in Ann Arbor, as MSU will host UM in a three-game Big Ten series in May.
"It's a rivalry, that's important for our older guys, these are wins you don't forget," said head coach Jake Boss. "When you get a chance to win in a place like this against your rivals, especially the last time for the seniors ... it means a lot to us, it's important to us."
The Spartans entered play with a 9-12 record, while Michigan came in with a 9-15 record.
"The (team) record is not where we want it to be," said Boss. "I do feel like we are very close. Hopefully today is a spring board."
Michigan State started Aaron Mishoulam on the mound, while Michigan went with Chase Allen. After a scoreless first inning, the fireworks went off. The Spartans started the scoring off in the top of the second inning with an RBI double by Landen Lozier to take a 1-0 lead.
The Wolverines responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half to quickly take a 2-1 lead, heading into the third inning. Michigan State plated two runs in the top of the third, but Michigan quickly tacked a run back on the board. After three innings, Michigan State and Michigan were knotted up at 3-3.
The came the 13 unanswered runs by the guys in green and white.
While Wolverines scored three in the bottom half of the ninth, it was too little, too late. Michigan State closed the game out with a 16-6 win, elevating the Spartans to a 10-12 record, while Michigan fell to 9-16.
MSU has scored 14+ runs in its last three wins over Michigan.
"I give a lot of credit to our pitchers, it was a tough day to throw the ball with the rain," said senior infielder Dillon Kark after the game. "I think they did a great job overall."
MSU plays Oakland tomorrow and Rutgers this weekend, but they are taking a few minutes to savor this one.
"It was a big confidence boost," said Kark. "This is my last time playing Michigan here, and the way we put it to them today, I'll definitely remember this one. There is definitely some extra motivation being an in-state kid. Coming down here, you're not supposed to like these guys. We don't really like them. The way we handled them today meant a lot."
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.