From the fourth inning to the ninth inning Tuesday night, the Michigan State Spartans put on a clinic at Ray Fisher Stadium in Ann Arbor, scoring thirteen unanswered runs, capped off by a seven-run ninth inning to take a 16-3 lead over their in-state rival, Michigan Wolverines, eventually locking down the win by a final score of 16-6.

Tuesday was the final scheduled game in Ann Arbor, as MSU will host UM in a three-game Big Ten series in May.

"It's a rivalry, that's important for our older guys, these are wins you don't forget," said head coach Jake Boss. "When you get a chance to win in a place like this against your rivals, especially the last time for the seniors ... it means a lot to us, it's important to us."

The Spartans entered play with a 9-12 record, while Michigan came in with a 9-15 record.

"The (team) record is not where we want it to be," said Boss. "I do feel like we are very close. Hopefully today is a spring board."

Michigan State started Aaron Mishoulam on the mound, while Michigan went with Chase Allen. After a scoreless first inning, the fireworks went off. The Spartans started the scoring off in the top of the second inning with an RBI double by Landen Lozier to take a 1-0 lead.