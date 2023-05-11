Michigan State and Eastern Michigan faced off in a midweek, in-state battle at McLane Stadium in East Lansing with the Spartans outlasting the Eagles in 10 innings.

The Spartans and Eagles faced off Wednesday in their only battle of the season. Michigan State was coming off a rough weekend against Illinois and hoped to get back on track against the MAC foe.

Michigan State sent Adam Berghorst to the mound, while Eastern Michigan countered with starter Dylan Wolff. There would be a ton of scoring in this contest, as both starting pitchers would not make it out of the third inning.

The Spartans struck first with a Mitch Jebb RBI-single in the bottom of the first inning. The Eagles would be responsible for the next two runs scored in the second and third innings, giving EMU a 2-1 lead after the top-half of the third inning.

In the bottom of the third, Jebb struck again with an RBI-double to knot the score up at two apiece. Spartan slugger, and the Big Ten's leading hitter, Brock Vradenburg would give MSU the lead with a sacrifice fly to score Jebb. Dillon Kark added to the fun in the third inning with a solo shot on a 3-2 count to extend the Spartan lead to 4-2.